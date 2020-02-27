The Decatur Daily is publishing financial contributions made to Meals on Wheels during the February appeal. Donations must be received by March 6 to be published. Contributions to date total $16,034. Contributions listed today are $4,798 and include:

Marty Kent and family, in memory of Liz Kent — $100

Tony Looney — $200

Shirley & Wayne Holliday — $50

Anonymous — $100

Anonymous — $100

Eloise McCurry, in memory of Walton McCurry — $100 

Barry Goree — $100

Anonymous — $50

Jane Atkins — $100

Martha Walker — $200

Terry Pentecost, in memory of Mary Birdsell — $300 

Shelba Sims — $300

Anonymous — $200

Development Services Inc. — $100

Neel UMC General Fund — $500

First Missionary Baptist Church — $300

Westmeade Baptist Church Ezell SS Class — $100

Linda Holmes — $100

Elsie Culbreath in honor of Mary M. Kipple — $100

Tom Roberts — $200

McKendree Methodist Church — $548

Anonymous — $250

Basham United Methodist Church — $300

Mrs. Barry Halford — $100

Laura Quarles — $100

CUMC Crusaders SS Class — $100

Dr. & Mrs. Mickey Maddox in honor of Miss Mary Virginia Roan — $100

Contributions will be accepted in the Decatur Daily office at 201 First Ave. S.E., or they can be mailed to Meals on Wheels, c/o The Decatur Daily, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur AL 35609-2213.

Checks should be made out to Meals on Wheels.

