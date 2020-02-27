The Decatur Daily is publishing financial contributions made to Meals on Wheels during the February appeal. Donations must be received by March 6 to be published. Contributions to date total $16,034. Contributions listed today are $4,798 and include:
Marty Kent and family, in memory of Liz Kent — $100
Tony Looney — $200
Shirley & Wayne Holliday — $50
Anonymous — $100
Anonymous — $100
Eloise McCurry, in memory of Walton McCurry — $100
Barry Goree — $100
Anonymous — $50
Jane Atkins — $100
Martha Walker — $200
Terry Pentecost, in memory of Mary Birdsell — $300
Shelba Sims — $300
Anonymous — $200
Development Services Inc. — $100
Neel UMC General Fund — $500
First Missionary Baptist Church — $300
Westmeade Baptist Church Ezell SS Class — $100
Linda Holmes — $100
Elsie Culbreath in honor of Mary M. Kipple — $100
Tom Roberts — $200
McKendree Methodist Church — $548
Anonymous — $250
Basham United Methodist Church — $300
Mrs. Barry Halford — $100
Laura Quarles — $100
CUMC Crusaders SS Class — $100
Dr. & Mrs. Mickey Maddox in honor of Miss Mary Virginia Roan — $100
Contributions will be accepted in the Decatur Daily office at 201 First Ave. S.E., or they can be mailed to Meals on Wheels, c/o The Decatur Daily, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur AL 35609-2213.
Checks should be made out to Meals on Wheels.
