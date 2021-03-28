Contributions made to Meals on Wheels during The Decatur Daily appeal this year totaled $35,041, including an additional $1,985 submitted in the past two weeks and listed below.
David and Virginia Matherly — $100
Fay and Jerry Gullion — $60
Hal and Barbara Moore — $100
Bill and Judy Simms in memory of Eva & Earnest Shelton — $100
Carolyn Hill — $100
Pamela Warner — $100
Anonymous — $100
Anonymous — $200
Norma Craig — $100
Purnima Gosain — $200
Robert and Barbara Stewart — $100
Anonymous — $25
St. John's Episcopal Church Friday's Men's Reunion Group — $100
Thomas and Kathy Hill — $100
Joe and Shelba Sims in memory of David Hokett — $300
Anonymous — $200
