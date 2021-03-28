Contributions made to Meals on Wheels during The Decatur Daily appeal this year totaled $35,041, including an additional $1,985 submitted in the past two weeks and listed below. 

David and Virginia Matherly — $100

Fay and Jerry Gullion — $60

Hal and Barbara Moore — $100

Bill and Judy Simms in memory of Eva & Earnest Shelton — $100

Carolyn Hill — $100

Pamela Warner — $100

Anonymous — $100

Anonymous — $200

Norma Craig — $100

Purnima Gosain — $200

Robert and Barbara Stewart — $100

Anonymous — $25

St. John's Episcopal Church Friday's Men's Reunion Group — $100

Thomas and Kathy Hill — $100

Joe and Shelba Sims in memory of David Hokett — $300

Anonymous — $200

