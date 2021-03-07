The Decatur Daily will accept financial contributions for Meals on Wheels through Wednesday and publish the final list of donors next Sunday. The goal for the annual appeal was $25,000. Contributions to date total $27,283, including the additional $3,323 below. Contributions in last year's appeal totaled $26,966.
Lenette Calvin in memory of Coach Tom Calvin — $500
Barbara Ann Henderson in memory of Bobby Henderson — $50
Philip and Carole Janorschke in memory of T. Harry Hudson and Willard Burns — $200
Cledith and Reba Swinford in memory of Will & Mamie Vest and John & Clara Swinford — $100
Donald Nordwall — $100
Tom and Regina Wright — $100
Julia and Nick Roth — $100
Morris and Lisa Griffin — $50
Michael L. Jones — $200
Harold and Shirley Thompson — $100
Barry and Brigitte Goree — $100
Ronald and Shirley Puckett — $100
Trinity UMC Joy SS Class — $50
Donnie and Bonnie Cowan — $200
Basham UMC — $100
Carolyn and Charles Morris — $100
Lorraine and John Cooper — $50
McKendree United Methodist Church — $873
Westmeade Baptist Church Ladies 6/Balch SS Class — $50
Bruce and Marianne McLellan — $200
Contributions will be accepted in the Decatur Daily office at 201 First Ave. S.E., or they can be mailed to Meals on Wheels, c/o The Decatur Daily, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur AL 35609-2213.
Checks should be made out to Meals on Wheels.
