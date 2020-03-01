The Decatur Daily is publishing financial contributions made to Meals on Wheels during the February appeal. Donations must be received by Friday to be published through next Sunday. Contributions to date total $19,411. Contributions listed today are $3,377 and include:
Joseph Elwell — $100
Anonymous — $200
Buddy & Carol Gregg — $150
Burton Marsh in memory of Dorothy H. Marsh — $200
Anonymous — $100
Linda Turney — $100
Ralph & Mary Alice Nelson in memory of Jane Nelson Fields — $100
Carol Ledlow in memory of Alma Crosby — $100
Donald Pace SS Class PHBC, Decatur — $100
Anonymous in memory of Earl Warren — $200
Anonymous in memory of Dr. Bob Sittason — $200
Virginia Holladay — $200
Anonymous — $100
Jimmie Jones family in memory of Emma Jones — $100
Ronald & Shirley Puckett — $100
Trinity Methodist Church Joy SS Class — $25
Chesteen Ellenburg SS Class First Baptist, Hartselle — $1,302
Contributions will be accepted in the Decatur Daily office at 201 First Ave. S.E., or they can be mailed to Meals on Wheels, c/o The Decatur Daily, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur AL 35609-2213.
Checks should be made out to Meals on Wheels.
