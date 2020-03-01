The Decatur Daily is publishing financial contributions made to Meals on Wheels during the February appeal. Donations must be received by Friday to be published through next Sunday. Contributions to date total $19,411. Contributions listed today are $3,377 and include:

Joseph Elwell — $100

Anonymous — $200

Buddy & Carol Gregg — $150

Burton Marsh in memory of Dorothy H. Marsh — $200

Anonymous — $100

Linda Turney — $100

Ralph & Mary Alice Nelson in memory of Jane Nelson Fields — $100

Carol Ledlow in memory of Alma Crosby — $100

Donald Pace SS Class PHBC, Decatur — $100

Anonymous in memory of Earl Warren — $200 

Anonymous in memory of Dr. Bob Sittason — $200

Virginia Holladay — $200

Anonymous — $100

Jimmie Jones family in memory of Emma Jones — $100

Ronald & Shirley Puckett — $100

Trinity Methodist Church Joy SS Class — $25

Chesteen Ellenburg SS Class First Baptist, Hartselle — $1,302

Contributions will be accepted in the Decatur Daily office at 201 First Ave. S.E., or they can be mailed to Meals on Wheels, c/o The Decatur Daily, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur AL 35609-2213.

Checks should be made out to Meals on Wheels.

