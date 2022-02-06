The pandemic forced Meals on Wheels & More to drop from five meal deliveries per week to one for much of 2021, but it has since increased to two days per week and has resumed a partnership that allows it to provide food for clients' pets.
The program, staffed largely by volunteers, delivers meals to disabled, elderly and homebound residents in Morgan County. To benefit the local Meals on Wheels program, The Decatur Daily will accept financial contributions for the program throughout the month of February.
"We increased our delivery from Wednesdays only to Mondays and Wednesdays in July '21," said Cindy Anderson, director of community services for the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, which operates Meals on Wheels. "We had hoped to have increased even more than that by now."
She said the pandemic has hampered the program's ability to keep volunteers.
"We're just trying to better meet the needs of our clients," she said. "So many of our volunteers are retired individuals. A lot of them are in that vulnerable population for COVID. Many of them just weren't comfortable continuing to deliver ... especially in the beginning when things were so unknown."
In 2020 the program had 56 volunteers per week serving about 300 clients per weekday. That total had dropped to as low as 18 volunteers delivering to 254 residents each Wednesday last year.
Kitchen manager Shontez Wynn said the addition of Monday food deliveries resulted in several former Monday volunteers returning. She said there are about 35 total weekly volunteers for both days.
Along with additional meals for residents from Monday deliveries, clients' pets are also benefitting from the return, in June, of the Ani-Meal Program. Meals on Wheels partners with the Morgan County Humane Society to deliver pet food and supplies to clients with pets.
Anderson said it's a valuable service.
"I personally have had one, sometimes more, dogs during my entire life and I understand just how much unconditional love and comfort pets can bring to your life," she said. "For many of our meal recipients their pets are the only companionship they have.
"Many have shared that they give a portion of their Meals on Wheels & More lunch to their pets. This reinforces how beneficial the Ani-Meals pet food and supply program is to our meal recipients."
Anderson said The Daily's annual focus on Meals on Wheels has given it an important financial boost.
"Last year’s February focus raised over $35,000, which is a godsend for our (Meals on Wheels) program and those we serve," Anderson said. "We are so grateful for the continued support that we’ve received from the residents of Decatur and Morgan County which have allowed us to meet this tremendous community need."
Including the 2021 total, donations to the February appeal for Meals on Wheels have increased each year since 2019, with $21,000 in 2019 and $26,966 raised in 2020. Anderson set the 2022 goal at $40,000.
Anderson said because of Meals on Wheels & More, homebound residents can remain independent and in their own home, maintain regular contact and some social interaction with others and have reduced food costs.
The program also provides temporary assistance for some clients during times of transition, such as when dealing with traumatic life-changing events such as illness, accidents or surgeries. Meals on Wheels also provides information about other community resources that are available to clients that may improve their quality of life.
"Our annual operating budget is $276,885," Anderson said. "We receive $115,000 from United Way of Morgan County which is one of our amazing community partners."
She said the program's cost per meal this year is up 16%, from $3.67 last year to $4.26 this year. The increase is partly due to inflation, but also because clients have been provided individual care packages during the pandemic.
Wynn said meals are cooked starting about 6 a.m. Monday and Wednesday. Plates are usually packed for delivery by 9-9:15 a.m.
Preparing meals has become more challenging due to recent limitations on the number of people available to help. Wynn has normally been assisted by four part-time workers and volunteers at the kitchen, located at 1510 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Decatur. However, various factors have limited some of the staff's availability.
"We've been having to scrounge up some volunteers to help us out because we are very short staffed," Wynn stated.
Anderson said one of the previous part-timers has been out for about a month due to health issues but anticipates returning within the month. Wynn also missed time during the past year due to hand surgeries.
"Shontez (Wynn) and her small yet mighty team do an amazing job to serve our homebound clients that are in need," Anderson said. "Each of them have a servant’s heart and are passionate about their roles to provide this valuable service to those in need. And we have great volunteers that show up to help them too."
Wynn said she is seeking volunteers for a "backup sub list" for when regular staff or volunteers are unavailable to help prepare the food.
"I would need someone that's available either Monday or Wednesday," Wynn said.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Wynn at 256-351-6850, 256-565-3386 or shontez.wynn@capna.org.
