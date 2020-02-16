Displaced from Panama City, Florida, to Decatur by a hurricane, 83-year-old Shirley Oldham is a grateful client of Meals on Wheels & More.
"I got wiped out totally by Hurricane Michael in October 2018 and lost everything I had and ended up here in Decatur with nothing but the clothes on my back and a rental car," Oldham said.
One program that helped rebuild her life is Meals on Wheels & More, which is operated by the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama.
"It's been a blessing for me because sometimes I can't even get from my couch to my kitchen to even fix a cup of coffee, much less a meal," Oldham said. "So it's just been a godsend for me."
The Decatur Daily is accepting financial contributions this month for Meals on Wheels.
Oldham, a North Carolina native, moved into the Presbyterian Towers senior living community shortly after arriving in the area. Oldham said health issues have limited her activity.
"I bought a car when I got here, but I have not driven it at all," Oldham said. "It's sitting out here in the parking lot with a year's worth of insurance on it and I can't drive it."
She is, however, involved in some activities with the aid of a senior companion, also provided through CAPNA.
"We go to thrift stores," Oldham said. "We go to eat, shopping. As far as just exercise I get out, walk downstairs, walk around the building, things like that."
Early during her residence in the senior community she became involved with the Meals on Wheels program. Oldham commended the volunteers who deliver the meals, such as Janet Parker, another Presbyterian Towers resident.
"She made me a quilt for a friend of mine who has lung cancer and he's in Panama City," Oldham said of Parker. "They do things that aren't in the ordinary. They're just outstanding."
Parker, 65, said she learned from her mother how to make quilts. Parker has been a Presbyterian Towers resident since moving to Decatur from south Alabama about eight years ago. Soon after that, she signed up as a Meals on Wheels volunteer.
"To meet the people and to talk to them," Parker said about her motivation from volunteering with the program. "When I moved here, I signed up and qualified for it. They were needing volunteers to help with it. I was just part time to start with and I got to where I've been doing it every week."
Oldham also mentioned Debby Hill, Lucy Motes and Margaret Smith among the volunteers who deliver meals.
"They are just absolutely wonderful," Oldham said of all the volunteers. "I cannot praise these ladies enough. They're always on time ... . They're here to help you. I have been really depressed and they can knock on that door and boy, this smile comes up on my face. They are wonderful. They should be very proud of themselves."
Of all the meals Oldham has eaten through the Meals on Wheels program, one in particular stands out.
"They will all tell you 'vegetable soup,' " Oldham said with a laugh. "I love their vegetable soup. (The meals) are good for you and everything, and I try to eat everything that they bring me, but vegetable soup is at the top of my list."
