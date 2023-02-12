Before the Meals on Wheels & More volunteers deliver hot food to clients, a lot of work goes on behind the scenes.
Menus are planned well in advance, and the food is prepared in the program's kitchen at 1510 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Decatur.
Kitchen Manager Shontez Wynn said most of the food is purchased from a Gordon Food Service distribution center in Georgia. Publix also donates various breads and desserts.
"I always try to go with a meat and two vegetables," Wynn said. "I try to mix it and match it so that I'm not just sending so many sweets out."
Menu items include vegetables such as broccoli, green beans, peas and carrots, corn, white potatoes and sweet potatoes. Meats include chicken fingers, chicken patties, steak fritters, beef patties, Italian meatballs, pork chops, meatloaf and grilled chicken.
The weekly budget for food averages about $2,500 for about 285 clients, and Wynn estimated the monthly cost is $11,000 to $12,000.
Meals On Wheels & More has served Morgan County residents within the Decatur and Hartselle city limits since 1972. The program, staffed largely by volunteers, delivers meals to disabled, elderly and homebound residents. To aid with fundraising efforts The Decatur Daily annually accepts financial contributions throughout the month of February and publishes the names of contributors who want to be recognized.
Wynn plans the menus monthly.
"I write it out for the whole month so I can stay on top of ordering," Wynn said.
The kitchen staff is composed of Wynn, one other full-time employee and four part-time workers. Each person contributes to all of the tasks performed in the kitchen.
"Basically everybody does the same thing just in case someone's out," Wynn explained. "Everybody knows what's going on, what they need to be able to jump in and do."
"We don't have one set person that does a certain thing," Wynn said.
Previously there have also been kitchen volunteers to assist with meal preparation but currently there are none. Wynn has been seeking additional help in that area.
"It would be nice if I could have one to two (kitchen volunteers) each day," Wynn said. "It could free me from being in there as one of the other helpers. I can focus on stuff I need to do in the office."
Tony Martin delivers meals on Wednesdays. Before the pandemic he also volunteered in the kitchen. However, due to spending more time assisting his mother with medical appointments and errands, he stepped away from those duties. He described his role in the kitchen.
"Usually somebody else cooked the meals," Martin said. "I sometimes took things in and out of the oven or stirred them. Mostly I helped plate up the food and get the plates ready. Worked kind of on an assembly line."
Anyone interested in volunteering in the kitchen or delivering meals can contact Wynn at 256-351-6850, 256-565-3386 or shontez.wynn@capna.org.
