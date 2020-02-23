The Meals on Wheels program does more than provide food for disabled, elderly and homebound residents. It also offers an opportunity for meals recipients to interact daily with somebody interested in their welfare — the volunteer deliverers.
Margaret Self, 78, a night manager at Presbyterian Towers senior living community, also volunteers to deliver there for Meals on Wheels & More each Wednesday and Thursday. She said she has found the opportunity to be "very rewarding."
"I get to see a lot of the residents that don't come out," Self said. "And that way I can check on them to see how they're doing ... brighten up their day. I think you can bond with them because they trust you. ... Even after delivering meals, if they need something, they can come down and talk to me or call me, and I'll come and sit and talk to them."
Self stressed the importance of having programs such as Meals on Wheels. The Decatur Daily is accepting financial contributions this month for the program.
"I think it's been very valuable because a lot of them couldn't stand up to cook or anything like that," Self said.
Meals on Wheels & More, which is operated by the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, provides about 300 hot meals each weekday in Morgan County. The program relies on volunteers to deliver meals and the community for financial support. The 2020 budget of $277,000 is $23,000 less than two years ago.
Tim Thrasher, CEO of CAPNA, said the Meals on Wheels program "is always in need of additional funding, volunteers, and partnering agencies to provide meals to those in need.
"Primarily our meals are served to those who are elderly and/or disabled who need that daily visit and sustenance. Many times these visits are the only contact they receive."
An aging population makes the program more important, and increases its need for resources.
"As you are aware, the senior population has and is projected to continue to increase; therefore, any additional funding is welcomed as we constantly have new requests that cannot be filled consistently at the current funding levels," Thrasher said.
Self started delivering to Presbyterian Towers residents about two years ago.
"One of the residents that lived there (and delivered meals) fell and broke her leg, and I took over for her days," Self said. "And then another lady got sick and I took over hers."
Some of the Presbyterian Towers residents also volunteer and deliver meals to their neighbors.
Debby Hill, 64, moved into the senior community about four years ago to help care for her 85-year-old mother who resides there. Shortly after moving in, Hill began volunteering for Meals on Wheels.
"I love meeting people," Hill said. "Some people I deliver meals to I've never met here at all. I enjoy that. Most people can't get out. Some people don't even have family members. I'm the bright spot of their day sometimes."
Presbyterian Towers resident Lucy Motes, 82, another volunteer, agrees.
"You talk with them a minute and they talk to you," Motes said. "They seem to enjoy it. I'm just so glad they have this program for these people that need these meals because we've got so many that do need them."
Along with that need for meals also comes a need for more volunteers.
"We need lots of support," Self said. "I volunteer because there's lots of people that really, one meal a day, if I can bring that to them, that's fine and wonderful."
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Cindy Anderson, CAPNA director of community services, at canderson@capna.org or 256-260-3103.
