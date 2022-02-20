Tony Martin started delivering for the Meals on Wheels & More program because he wanted a ministry opportunity, but he has found his volunteer work also rewards him with personal connections.
"We develop close relationships with the clients," said Martin, a Decatur resident. "I try to send them get-well cards when they go to the hospital and send sympathy cards to their families when (a client dies)."
He delivers hot meals and other food items to 13 residents each Wednesday in Southwest Decatur. He said he and the other program volunteers also check on the residents "to make sure they're OK."
Like Martin, Jeff Floyd said he cherishes his opportunities to interact with clients beyond meal delivery. Floyd became a Decatur resident in 2017 and sought options "to give back a little bit" to the community. A church member led him to Meals on Wheels. It has allowed Floyd to interact with people in need of assistance and to become more familiar with the area.
Floyd said the clients have been appreciative of conversation during the deliveries.
"You have some people (who) just really want to talk to someone," Floyd said. "I pray with them. Just show some care. It's not about meals. It's the interpersonal connection."
To assist Meals on Wheels volunteers and clients, The Decatur Daily will accept financial contributions this month to support the program that delivers meals to disabled, elderly and homebound residents in Morgan County.
Volunteers with the program know that they may be one of the few people watching out for some clients.
Martin told of one incident when a client did not answer the door or phone and Martin entered the home after discovering the door was unlocked. He found the resident in his bedroom, unconscious but breathing.
"I called 911," Martin said. "The fire department came and took over."
An ambulance transported the resident to the hospital.
"He was OK after he got to the hospital," Martin said. "His family was very thankful and he was thankful to the Lord."
Martin encourages anyone who is interested in serving the community to participate through Meals on Wheels.
"It doesn't take very much time each week," Martin said. "It takes (me about) an hour and 15 minutes each week to go out and deliver."
Stephanie Roybal echoed other volunteers' passion for developing relationships within the community through Meals on Wheels.
"I'm a service person," Roybal said. "I get emotionally attached for sure."
Roybal said about three years ago she began helping with Meals on Wheels as a substitute who would step in when regular volunteers were unavailable. After relocating to Decatur from Texas a few years earlier, she was still unfamiliar with some parts of town.
"I would take different routes," she explained. "It was tough. On the bright side I was getting to know my community. It was really awesome."
Eventually, she was offered a regular route and appreciated the opportunity to deliver to the same residents on a consistent basis.
"I really love that you get to know them," Roybal said. "You can honestly make sure they're OK."
Along with fulfillment from building deeper relationships with residents come sadder experiences. She has felt the pain of a client's death.
"I was heartbroken," she said.
Despite such moments, Roybal has no regrets for her commitment to Meals on Wheels.
"You get to care about your community," she said. "I love it. Every Wednesday it's what I do. I truly believe that I receive more of the blessing. I get my heart full of joy every time I see them."
Anyone interested in volunteering with Meals on Wheels can contact Cindy Anderson, CAPNA director of community services, at canderson@capna.org or 256-260-3103.
In addition to encouraging assistance with taking on delivery routes, volunteers are also needed to step in when regular staff or volunteers are unavailable to prepare the food on Mondays or Wednesdays. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Shontez Wynn, the program's kitchen manager, at 256-351-6850, 256-565-3386 or shontez.wynn@capna.org.
