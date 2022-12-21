The contracted cost of providing medical services for Morgan County Jail inmates will increase by 18% next year compared to the 12 months ending Dec. 31.
The Morgan County Commission voted 4-0 Tuesday morning to approve a three-year contract with health-care provider Quality Correctional Health Care with the first year costing $1.85 million, up from about $1.56 million for the past 12 months.
The commission also expects costs not covered in the contract to continue climbing, said Julie Reeves, chief administrative officer for the commission.
“Offsite care, visits to the eye doctor and some medicines pertaining to cancer, HIV, cystic fibrosis and some others are not covered,” she said. In fiscal year 2022, the county paid $218,000 for the offsite care for an overall cost of almost $1.8 million.
“This fiscal year the contract and offsite expenses will likely exceed $2 million,” she said.
The terms of the contract covering fiscal 2022, which ended Sept. 30, were extended for the final three months of this calendar year. That makes the contract cost for the past 12 months cover a span equivalent to the first year of the new contract taking effect Jan. 1.
Reeves said in fiscal 2021 the county paid $1.733 million for inmate medical care, including $184,000 for offsite care and medicines. In fiscal year 2020, that total was $1.291 million with $119,000 for offsite care and medicines.
“With the volatile times we are living in, with the pandemic, it is difficult to estimate what the overall costs will be year to year,” she said.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said the county is responsible for the health care of the inmates in the county’s lockup 24 hours, seven days a week. “The average daily inmate population is 624,” he said. "QCHC has continued to meet the growing healthcare needs we have in the jail, We are satisfied with the job they have done."
County Commission Chairman Ray Long said getting a handle on the rising costs of care is a problem nationwide.
“Hiring nurses has become difficult,” he said. “The nursing market is very competitive. Hospitals can’t find them. We have to compete with that market.”
Reeves said the jail employs a mix of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. “Mental health workers come in twice a week, too,” she said. Some RNs are on duty during some overnight shifts, too, she said.
Long said the county extended QCHC’s contract in September three months while it studied the bids and that QCHC came in better than another bidder, Southern Health Partners.
“We’ve had them the past six or eight years,” he said. “We don’t stay with companies just because they do us a good job. It has to be a financial decision too. We have no big complaints with QCHC.”
“The jail staff and commission staff met with the two companies in the past few months,” Reeves added. “QCHC absorbed most of the pharmaceutical costs. That might have been the biggest difference.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.