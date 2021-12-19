If any positives have arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic, said 22-year-old Sydney Smith, a recent college graduate working at the Mental Health Association in Morgan County, one may be an increased awareness of mental health.
“I really do believe that COVID was a blessing and a curse because just being isolated by yourself, that actually brought more awareness to it. Being at home, not having anything to do, being on social media, that just really brought light to the mental health situation," Smith said. “If you go back to 2019, 2017, 2018, we really didn’t talk about mental health like we should.
"But now, since we can tell that, yes, maybe I am home alone, I am isolated, I do have anxiety, I do have depression, or I am manic, that is something that is really important.”
Melanie Brown, 24, also works at the Mental Health Association, and she too has seen evidence of increased mental health awareness.
“We need to be out here and present. Especially during the pandemic, people are starting to learn about mental health and learning about themselves,” Brown said.
Smith and Brown, also a recent college graduate, see a community in need and feel they can make a difference through their work at the Mental Health Association.
MHA’s mission is to support, educate and advocate. That is what Brown, who has been with the organization for about a year, and Smith, who has been with the organization since July 2020, do daily.
Since April, Brown has been coordinator of the CARES Program, an acronym for Community Advocacy Resources Education and Support.
“We cover HIV prevention and education," Brown said. "We’ve been doing a lot of community events, bringing information about testing, and just general information about HIV.”
Brown’s program is funded by a grant from the Alabama Department of Public Health that comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and renews every three years.
Brown said she works closely with Decatur Youth Services and has reached out to Mosaic Mentoring and the Neighborhood Christian Center.
“Any events that they have … I will come and bring my materials for our program as well as MHA, and just educate people," she said. "We’ll have handouts about what we offer and what we have here (at MHA) and answer any questions.”
While her duties are focused on HIV issues, she uses her outreach as an opportunity to connect people to other MHA programs.
“Once I got hired on, I learned so much about different programs. Even though I’m with one specific program, I still help out with other programs because I’m very invested," she said. "I want our community to succeed.”
Brown also assists Smith who is coordinator of the REACT Program, which stands for Respond Empower Advocate Connect and Teach and focuses on sexual assault and awareness.
“We kind of go hand-in-hand and we’ll do community events together,” Brown said.
Smith said, “We’re really big on just being an advocate, just being there for them, letting them know we are here, and we are here to help, we are here to listen.”
Brown said MHA's focus is connecting people to the resources they need.
“Most of the calls we’ll have will consist of, 'This is what’s happening, I need to know where to go.' If there’s other resources that we know, another center or organization that we know that can help them, we’ll give them that resource.”
Brown graduated in 2020 from University of North Alabama where she majored in communications and minored in journalism and prelaw. She is now working on her master’s in social work. This is her first time working for a nonprofit, but she volunteered in high school and college for nonprofits such as United Way and The Salvation Army.
Brown said she took the job at MHA because “I really wanted to be an advocate, really for any nonprofit organization.”
Her passion is mental health.
“I really want to get into the social work field. Which, what I do now … I am doing the advocacy for nonprofits, education and support, it is on the spectrum of what social workers do. I kind of want to work directly with clients as well,” Brown said.
Brown grew up in Decatur.
“I think after you’ve come back home after you’ve experienced college, that’s what you want to do, you want to make a difference, you want to be involved as much as you can. That’s my drive,” she said.
Smith said her family inspired her to give back to the community. “We are very big on community service, giving back to our community. This really is something I want to do — being there for people that need me. That’s very, very important to me.”
In 2015, Smith was an intern for United Way in Birmingham. Smith said it lit a fire under her. This month, Smith graduated from Alabama A&M University where she majored in sociology and minored in psychology.
Both Brown and Smith are committed to helping those with mental health needs.
“I feel like we all have our daily struggles, whether it’s just signs of anxiety or stress, depression. Sometimes people don’t know that they’re experiencing these things," Brown said. “I feel like people need to be as educated as possible. You never know if it’s a family member, it’s a friend, a coworker, someone that you can help out.”
As Smith puts it: “Everybody needs somebody.”
