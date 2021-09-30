The west side of the busy Old Moulton Road intersection with Modaus and Hudson roads reopened for the first time in almost three months Wednesday after paving and temporary striping were completed on a widened section of road that officials hope will be safer.
Morgan County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark said more than 5,000 cars go through the intersection daily and there have been numerous accidents where a vehicle went off the previously narrow roadway and dropped into a deep ditch. The work was concentrated on the western side of the intersection where Modaus turns into Hudson Road.
“We’ve widened it probably 15 feet at its widest point now,” Clark said. “Drainage has been moved away from the intersection to keep it from flooding.”
County Engineer Greg Bodley said realigning and widening the Old Moulton-Modaus/Hudson intersection west of Decatur has been long overdue.
“Going from Modaus onto Hudson the road jogged to the left and there wasn’t much of a shoulder there,” Bodley said. “Now you can go straight through, and there is an increased turn radius from Old Moulton onto Hudson.”
He said the east side of the Old Moulton intersection was not part of the intersection project.
But the county did realign another intersection just west of the four-way stop on Old Moulton and Modaus/Hudson. Pleasant Hill Road previously entered Hudson Road from the south at a severe angle and wasn't aligned with Lamon Drive, which runs north from Hudson.
“At Pleasant Hill and Lamon, there was a very severe angle,” Bodley said. “Now it’s becoming a 90-degree intersection.”
He said the drainage at both intersections has been “significantly improved.”
Clark said the project to improve the two intersections will cost about $500,000. He said $200,000 of the money is from the state fuel tax-funded Rebuild Alabama. District 1 road funds will cover the remainder of the expense.
“If we contracted it out to a local contractor, it would have been about $1.5 million,” Clark added. “We saved a lot of money doing the work in-house.”
Moving dirt in the project was originally set to begin in early June and be completed before school began in August, but the start of work was delayed until the first week of July, Clark said.
Motorists going west on Modaus and Hudson were detoured about four miles around the work onto West Morgan Road to Alabama 24.
“I apologize for the delay,” Clark said. “Weather has been an issue. We’ve had one of the wettest August months ever. We’ve had supply chain issues. We waited more than two weeks for one pipe. Utilities were an issue, too.”
He anticipates a traffic light to be installed at the four-way stop intersection at Old Moulton, possibly within the next five years.
