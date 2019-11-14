PRICEVILLE — Town officials are searching for ways to fund the replacement of five black granite military memorial monuments at a popular veterans park dedicated seven years ago along Alabama 67.
Four of the 10-foot-tall monuments at Morgan County Veterans Memorial Park have severe cracking. Officials believe the damage is from extreme weather conditions.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said if the cracked monuments aren’t replaced, it will become a safety issue.
Priceville Town Councilman Tommy Perry said the town plans to replace the monuments with a more durable dark gray granite. The Coast Guard monument doesn't have cracks, but officials want to replace it along with the four damaged military branch monuments to give them a consistent appearance.
The price tag for the work: $74,465, said Priceville Mayor Melvin Duran.
At its Tuesday meeting, the County Commission voted to contribute $40,000 from road and bridge department funding to offset more than half of the cost. Long said each of the four district shops is contributing $10,000 to the project.
Perry said the town might ask local lawmakers for a mini-grant to fund a portion of the repair costs.
“We hope with that and some private donations, we can pay for most if not all of the remaining costs,” said Perry, who is chairman of community relations for the town. “It’s a county park; we’d like to get some of the other towns in Morgan County to help us with this. If we need to, we will take some money out of the parks and recreation budget.”
Duran said he expects the cracking monuments will be a topic of discussion at tonight’s Town Council work session at 5 p.m. and the meeting to follow.
“We haven’t officially discussed how we plan to pay our portion,” the mayor said. “The County Commission’s contribution was a big, big help.”
Retired Army veteran Herb Hughes of Arab was disappointed to see the cracks in the shiny monuments Wednesday afternoon.
“I believe the veterans would respond with some donations if Priceville gets the word out,” he said. “This is a wonderful veterans park here in Priceville. It is something you might expect to see in Huntsville or Birmingham. I certainly feel they can raise the money with private donations.”
The Marine Corps monument at the park has pronounced cracking on the front, sides and back. The Navy, Army and Air Force monuments also are damaged.
Perry said it will likely be mid- to late summer of 2020 before the new gray monuments are in place.
The Gold and Blue Star Mothers, Prisoner of War/Missing in Action and Purple Heart monuments are not being replaced and will remain black granite.
This isn't the first time there have been problems with the monuments. Perry said four of the black granite memorials were discovered to have cracks in the first year the park was open and the replacement costs were covered under warranty.
Long said the county performed about $100,000 of in-kind services to construct the park seven years ago.
“We can’t do enough for our veterans in this county,” Long said. “If it wasn’t for them, we might not have the form of government we have today. We might not have a County Commission.”
About 500 people attended the Veterans Day service at the park following a parade on Monday.
“It’s always great to see everyone show their support for the veterans at the park,” Perry said.
Perry said Clark Memorials of Decatur is handling the delivery and installation of the monuments. Nobody was at the Clark office Wednesday afternoon and company representatives did not return calls.
