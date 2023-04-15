The ever-expanding duties of school nurses, pushed into the spotlight during the pandemic, create a demand for their services that is tough to meet in the midst of a statewide nursing shortage.
“As far as the nursing shortage goes, I definitely have seen that, especially when it comes to hiring new people or replacements,” said Decatur City Schools lead nurse Sarah Payne. “It was challenging to fill those roles because nurses are leaving, nurses are aging, there just aren’t as many nurses as there once were.”
Buttressed by federal funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, Decatur City Schools hired enough nurses to have one in every school, plus "float" nurses to fill in where needed. In 2019, the district had 19 nurses. Now it has 25.
Payne said finding people to fill these roles has been difficult. The nursing shortage, Payne said, is exacerbated by the fact that schools are competing for nurses with hospitals and doctors’ offices that can offer big bonuses and incentives.
The competition faced by school districts is intense. The Huntsville Hospital Health System, which includes Decatur Morgan and Athens-Limestone hospitals, is offering bonuses of up to $10,000 for nurses who agree to a two-year commitment, and UAB Hospital offers sign-on bonuses up to $20,000.
Indeed.com and LinkedIn each list more than 6,000 open nursing positions in the state. Alabama Works, a database of job openings managed by the Alabama Department of Labor, on Friday listed more than 7,000 nursing positions that need to be filled.
COVID, according to a recent McKinsey & Co. report, chased many nurses from the profession. The pandemic also increased school systems' awareness of the importance of on-campus nurses, and has had a lingering impact on their roles.
Kelli Morton, who started as Hartselle City Schools’ lead nurse in 2019, points to the thousands of clinic visits handled by the system's nurses this year.
“(During the height of the pandemic) we were doing all of this, plus dealing with COVID,” Morton said. “There was a little bit more light shed on how important a nurse’s role is in a school. We were the experts for the first time in a really long time.”
While COVID diagnoses have dropped dramatically, the virus's impact on school nurses continues — especially when it comes to mental health.
“Students were home for two years isolating themselves,” said Alabama Association of School Nursing (AASN) President Julie Bailey. “That’s all they heard, ‘isolate, isolate,’ for so long, and there’re some kids who I don’t feel are out of that.”
Through the AASN and her job as a school nurse in Eufaula, Bailey has seen an increase in anxiety and depression in students of all ages.
“I really hoped COVID would be an eye-opening experience to show educators that we do need a nurse in every school,” Bailey said. “I don’t want to say (COVID) has changed school nursing forever, but it has definitely changed it.”
During the pandemic, school nurses’ responsibilities multiplied as they oversaw quarantine rules, interpreted rapidly changing data and regulations for school systems and communicated constantly with the Alabama Department of Public Health to keep guidelines up to date.
Extra funding from COVID-19 allowed districts like Hartselle and Decatur to hire extra float nurses. These professionals rotate to schools depending on need. Bailey worries schools that hired nurses with pandemic funds will lose their onsite health care professional when the money runs out.
Even aside from COVID, the duties of school nurses frequently expand but rarely contract. They are expected to juggle developing individual health care plans, treating students and training teachers to deal with health emergencies.
Morton said nurses across Hartselle City Schools had documented 7,236 clinic clinic visits between the start of school in August and last month. That’s nearly double the district’s 3,650 students.
“Sometimes the perception is just that school nurses put on Band-Aids all day, and maybe give an ADHD pill every now and then,” Morton said. “It’s that, plus so much more.”
In addition to the 7,236 clinic visits since August, school nurses in Hartselle City have administered medication 7,480 times. They’ve also given 75 tube feedings to students who can’t eat by mouth, and nurses across the system’s six schools have monitored 2,058 diabetic events (injecting insulin for a student or overseeing a student self-injecting) this school year alone.
The growing reliance on school nurses is in part a sign of their effectiveness, as parents are more willing to enroll children with health problems.
“School nursing is changing every single day,” Bailey said. “We have medically challenged students who, 20 years ago, the parents may have chosen to keep them at home, but now we have so many opportunities for them to come to school.”
In addition to helping students daily, nurses also equip teachers with health care knowledge — especially teachers who have students with health care needs in their classes. They develop individualized health care plans for students with medical needs, which are reviewed by every faculty and staff member who directly interacts with the child — even bus drivers.
School nurses' duties regularly expand due to new policies from the Alabama State Department of Education and the Alabama Board of Nursing, and new laws from the Alabama Legislature.
“There’s a lot of particulars, rules and specifics to everything we do,” said Wendy Crawford, the school nurse at F.E. Burleson Elementary since 2017. “From giving medication to when we can give medications and educating staff, too.”
New policies from ALSDE and new laws often require school nurses to train teachers, coaches and other staff members on various topics.
For example, the Seizure Safe School Act, signed into law by Ivey in 2021, allows board of education-certified employees to administer pre-measured seizure medication so long as they have received proper training from their school nurse.
The Alabama Senate this session passed Senate Bill 52, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, which would allow teachers and coaches to give injections to students with adrenal deficiencies, provided they receive training. School nurses will likely be the source of that training, and under the bill they also must create individualized health plans for students with adrenal deficiencies.
Naloxone, a life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdose, is also permitted for use in all schools and can be administered by non-medical personnel, so long as they have completed the Alabama naloxone training facilitated by a school’s nurse.
“Every delegation from our end is an extension of our license,” Morton said. “We have to make sure that person is competent, and that we do trust that they would be able to handle that situation appropriately.”
Morton said the responsibility of being the only licensed health care professional in the building feels huge.
The State Department of Education requested that the Legislature approve a $10.5 million increase in funding for school nurses for fiscal 2024.
“School nurses protect and promote student health, facilitate optimal health which can advance academic success,” ALSDE said in a statement. “As a result, the health of students is critical to their academic success. Through collaborations with local school districts, the ALSDE realized that there is a greater need to have nurses visible in every school instead of just assigned to schools as needed based on the overall health of students returning after COVID.”
School nurses' roles are as much about students' access to education as about health care, said Rebekah Casey, the Alabama liaison for the National Board for Certification of School Nurses, an organization that administers exams to nationally certify school nurses.
“Our main reason for being in schools is to help keep students in schools,” Casey said. “They can’t learn if they’re not in school.”
