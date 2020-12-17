A $1.2 million community storm shelter in downtown Decatur will be constructed if the Morgan County Commission is awarded a federal grant to pay for most of the project, according to county officials.
Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Brandy Davis said the proposed shelter would house nearly 400 people during a storm and replace the courthouse basement as a shelter.
Last week at its regular meeting, the commission approved Davis’ application for the grant, which is funded by the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities branch of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The grant would cover 75% of the project, with the remaining 25% picked up by the county.
The initial total cost estimate for the project is $1,178,954. The county’s portion would be a little more than $290,000, according to District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark.
Davis said the basement of the courthouse, which was built in 1974 and opened in 1975, is not a certified shelter.
“Whenever we have bad weather, it opens as a shelter. … It’s never been deemed as a shelter,” she said. “The courthouse was built before the FEMA specs were in place. When we have a storm, we’ve had hundreds down here and sometimes as few as 10, depending on the storm itself.”
Davis said the current plan calls for the shelter to be located on county property along Lee Street between the Raymond James Investment building and the driveway to the Sheriff’s Office and jail.
She said the shelter would have décor that fits in well with other buildings downtown, and would not look like the white prefabricated shelters found across the county.
Calling a newer, larger shelter “something very much needed,” Davis said her office should know if the grant was approved by early summer.
“The new shelter will be a multi-use facility,” she said. “It will be used for office space, storage and a safety shelter. The benefits and cost analyses show it will be well worth the cost.”
She said protective equipment and FEMA tents, which are currently scattered throughout the county, could be stored in the facility.
Clark said he anticipates local money for the project would come from the county’s capital improvement fund. He said the District 1 shop could offer some in-kind services such as building prep work.
“People’s mindset changed after the April 2011 tornadoes that swept through,” he said. “It’ll be used. You can’t build enough shelters for everyone now. For the dollars spent on this thing, it would be a good deal.
“The new shelter will need a parking lot and building pad. We should be able to help on those kinds of things.”
Clark said he favors constructing the shelter near the Sheriff’s Office. He said he hears of residents seeking safety in the storm shelters bringing pets and smoking in the shelters.
“We need someone to enforce the rules in the shelter and the sheriff should be able to man the shelter,” he said.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said he was thrilled to hear the county had applied for shelter money.
“Any improvement made for the safety of Decatur and Morgan County residents is a win for us all,” he said.
