The Morgan County Board of Education voted Thursday night to seek bids for the demolition of a condemned house adjacent to Falkville Elementary School it recently purchased.
Superintendent Bill Hopkins said the board purchased the house a few months ago with the intent to have the house razed.
“It is not good for safety of the kids and faculty for it to be so close to the school,” he said.
The board also accepted a low bid from Covington Flooring of $115,000 to replace the floor in the Brew High School auxiliary gymnasium. Hopkins said the project was in the capital outlay plan.
Certified personnel transactions approved were the retirement of Joseph M. Rogers, grade 6-8 special education teacher at Priceville Junior High; and resignations of John S. Puckett, sixth-grade science teacher at Priceville Junior High and Patty Ryan, countywide speech teacher.
The board also temporarily suspended the payroll policy to issue paychecks on May 22 instead of May 29.
Board members Tom Earwood and Billy Rhodes were absent from the meeting.
