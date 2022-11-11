2022 Corolla Cross
The Morgan County Commission is purchasing eight 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross SUVs to transport residents to senior centers and deliver hot meals to homebound residents. [COURTESY PHOTO]

The Morgan County Commission is purchasing eight new Toyota SUVs built in Limestone County at a total cost of $218,000 to transport residents to senior centers and deliver meals to homebound residents.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442.

