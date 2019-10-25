The Morgan County Commission on Thursday unanimously voted to contribute $500,000 toward an incentive agreement for the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
Commissioners said the vote solidified an informal commitment they made before Mazda Toyota agreed to locate in north Alabama. The companies announced plans for the $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing facility in January 2018.
“We never did the paperwork when we committed to help attract them here,” said Chairman Ray Long after a County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “Our part was small, but it showed north Alabama was working together."
Long said it was his decision to commit the money, but he said he checked with the commissioners beforehand.
“Huntsville approached us about doing something,” he said. “Once we committed, we aren’t going back on our word. If we did, nobody would ask us ever again and we would have trouble attracting anybody here.”
Huntsville approved $320 million in incentives, which includes $107 million in tax abatements, in 2018. Long said at the time that Morgan County would give $500,000 to the city of Huntsville over five years to help defray its expenses. State and local incentives for the plant, including abatements, were estimated in February 2018 at more than $871 million.
Long said he expects the plant, scheduled to begin production in 2021, to benefit Morgan County.
"Besides the 4,000 Mazda Toyota is hiring, we’re expecting another 6,000 to 8,000 jobs, not just any other jobs, but good-paying jobs, to come along with the Tier I and Tier II suppliers," Long said. "It has to be regionalism on a project like this.”
The county’s commitment to Mazda Toyota will be paid in five annual payments of $100,000 beginning this year, Long said. The money will come from the general fund.
Long said county attorneys and local economic development leaders reviewed the incentive agreement, as they had a previous incentive agreement Morgan County entered to attract Remington Arms Inc. to Madison County.
He pointed to the $371,853 that was returned to the county from the Huntsville side agreement when Remington Arms failed to reach a hiring bench mark in 2018. He said the refund was put back into the county’s general fund.
“Things changed in the gun market that really hurt Remington,” Long said. “But people are going to drive. (Mazda and Toyota) are going to be successful. They always have been.”
District 2 Commissioner Randy Vest and Long said the county’s portion of the agreement with Huntsville gives Morgan County “a seat at the table.”
They said Morgan County will be involved in negotiations with suppliers locating in the area.
“There’s no doubt we’ll see some businesses land in the Morgan County Industrial Park in Hartselle," Vest said. "It may not pay for itself overnight, but we’ll see it in the next five to 10 years multiply several times I believe.”
Long said he expects suppliers to locate in Morgan County, but he expects an "enormous" return on the commission's investment regardless of where suppliers locate.
“Those people who work there will have the high paying jobs to buy houses, pay utilities, buy clothes, cars here. Good jobs don’t have to be in Morgan County. Look at how many people from Morgan County have good jobs at Redstone Arsenal. We’re doing what we need to do to get them good paying jobs,” Long said.
District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher voted to approve the incentive package, but knows there are critics out there who disagree with the commission.
“I think it’s a positive move that is good for the county,” he said. “I beg our people to understand it. I can understand some of the negativity with it. The incentives have been given, it’s time to chip in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.