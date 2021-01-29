Danville High School will install an advanced audio and video system at its gymnasium after the Morgan County Commission provided $16,000 toward the project.
The commission agreed to help with the approximately $22,000 project even though Morgan County Schools, which includes Danville High, and the county's two other school systems have sued the commission over online sales taxes.
At its regular meeting this week, the commission voted 4-0 to authorize District 2 Commissioner Randy Vest to designate road and bridge funds out of his district for an advanced communications system to be used at the school’s indoor athletic events and during school assemblies.
Danville High counselor and assistant basketball coach Brian Ellis said the school has raised about $6,000 for the system and is in negotiations with Booster Digital Displays of Tuscaloosa on the final price.
“It’s an LED video board with audio that will help engage the crowd at basketball and volleyball games, and we can use it at school functions and parent/teacher night,” he said. “It will make the atmosphere a little more enjoyable. What we have is 25 to 30 years behind what other schools around us have.”
He said the scorer’s table at ball games will be able to display digital advertising, player stats and upcoming events.
Vest said Danville is the only high school in the county system that doesn’t have the advanced system.
“We talked about doing this last year, but COVID-19 slowed the project,” he said. “We help all of our schools.”
The Morgan County school board has a new Danville High gymnasium on the drawing board that will connect with the existing one. Ellis anticipates the communications system will be easily transferred to the new gym, which is likely two years away from being built.
A lawsuit filed in October 2019 and eventually joined by all three school systems in the county asks that the commission redirect online sales taxes to the school systems and volunteer fire departments as required in a Morgan County-specific law passed earlier that year. The commission had declined to pass a resolution that would have redirected the required amount of online sales tax that is distributed to the county by the state.
A Montgomery County Circuit Court opinion last year rejected claims by the County Commission that the local law was unconstitutional, but the ruling has been appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court. Online sales taxes distributed by the state to the county since Oct. 1, 2019, are being held in escrow, and Commission Chairman Ray Long said there is now more than $2 million set aside until the lawsuit is settled.
Long said the commission continues to support the school systems.
“We’ve always given to the schools," he said. "The $16,000 is just a portion of what we do for the schools. We do a lot of in-kind services that cost more than that. We’ve always been partners with the schools, and we’ll continue to be. The schools are part of this county and we represent the county.”
In other business, the commissioners:
• Authorized District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark to purchase a John Deere 190G wheeled excavator from Warrior Tractor for $214,000 to be paid from road and bridge funds.
• Approved $37,071 to be paid to Reed Contracting for asphalt work at the Neel Volunteer Fire Department.
• Approved Environmental Services Department Manager Johnny Howell to purchase 793 95-gallon carts from Schaefer Systems International Inc. for $38,809.
• Reappointed David Lee to the Northeast Morgan County Water Authority Board for a six-year term beginning Feb. 28.
