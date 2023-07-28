Trinity can move forward with projects to make its water service more reliable because the Morgan County Commission allocated $1.76 million in federal money for water and wastewater improvements that will benefit eight areas, including Falkville, Priceville and Somerville.
The money will come from American Rescue Plan Act, which provides COVID relief funding.
Trinity Mayor Vaughn Goodwin said his town’s water system needs three major updates, purchases or installations. They are receiving up to $225,000 in ARPA funds from the commission.
“It benefits everybody,” he said. “It’ll give us a better capability of maintaining our water system, making sure everything’s running like it should … . It’s a win-win for everybody.”
Commission Chairman Ray Long said eight towns or authorities have submitted projects to the commission. They are Trinity, Falkville, Priceville, Somerville, Eva, Northeast Morgan County Water and Sewer Authority, West Morgan-East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority and Arab Water Works Board.
The projects are “to upgrade or buy equipment or whatever they need to do with their sewer or water,” Long said. “We went through and picked out some of the items they wanted to do. We want to help them some because they didn’t get as much ARPA money as we did.”
Long said the commission’s priority is getting a good water supply to those in the county.
Goodwin said they will be changing the pumps in their water pump station and updating the building.
“It’s long overdue; still pretty much running the same original pumps that were installed when the water system was started back in probably somewhere around 1968, 1969, of course they have been reworked,” he said. “The new pumps will be a lot more energy efficient, a lot better, a lot more dependable.”
Goodwin said the new pumps will help with volume.
“These pumps, the older they get they lose some volume,” he said. "These new pumps will be pumping what they’re supposed to be pumping so we can set it at the volume it’s supposed to be and maintain it, gallons per minute.”
Trinity, Goodwin said, receives its water supply from both Decatur Utilities and the West Morgan–East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority.
“But the pump station that we are upgrading or redoing will be from Decatur Utilities,” he said.
Goodwin said they will also update their Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system so they can check the water system remotely. He said the SCADA system they have is currently inoperable.
“The way we’re doing it as of today is myself and a couple of our guys working, we check it four or five different times during the day, seven days a week,” Goodwin said. “We just go in and make sure the tank is filling properly, make sure the pumps are running. Once we get the SCADA going, we can check it by computer, check it by our phones.”
Once the SCADA is repaired, Goodwin said, the system will send them an alert if something were to happen to the pump and it shuts down, such as in the case of a power or system failure.
“It hasn’t happened many times, but it has happened a couple times in the past to where the system had gone down, possibly during the night and nobody was aware of it,” he said. “Then we get up the next morning and it wouldn’t be the whole town, but we’d have sections of town out of water. So, this will correct all of that.”
Goodwin said they will also be purchasing a generator for the booster pump station.
“If we install what we’re looking at installing now, if the power goes out then the generator automatically kicks on,” he said. “So, no one loses water service.”
The $1.76 million in ARPA funds for the projects was approved during Thursday's commission meeting.
“We thought we’d go ahead and approve that now so they could get started on these projects and not have to keep waiting,” Long said. “The quicker they get these new water lines in and stuff, the quicker the residents will have a better water supply. Same thing with the sewer plant. ... The quicker that we appropriate that money, the quicker they can get in there and start working on it.”
Goodwin said Trinity would not have had the money to make improvements without the ARPA funds.
“We’ve looked at several different grants, but we don’t qualify for a lot of the grants. It’s a huge benefit,” he said. “We actually started working on our new pump station back before COVID and our price pre-COVID was a little over $300,000. Then after COVID came through, that price went from $300,000 to about $1.2 million.”
Long said the commission will handle paying for the projects, not the entities.
“They’ll have to do the projects and then submit the billing to us,” Long said. “We’re not just going to write them a check for that amount and give it to them and hope they do the projects. They’ve got to do the projects to get the money.”
The other seven entities receiving funds::
• Falkville — up to $225,000 to support upgrades to a lift station.
• Priceville — up to $225,000 to support construction of a new pump station.
• Somerville — up to $225,000 to support various needs of the system, including installation of a bypass, excavation of sewer into holding tanks, and purchase of a mini excavator.
• Eva — up to $225,000 to support various needs of the sewer plant, including field line replacement.
• Northeast Morgan County Water and Sewer Authority — up to $285,000 to make improvements to water lines on North Robinson Road, Dewey Day Road and Bowers Road
• West Morgan–East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority — up to $250,000 to make water line improvements on Boys Ranch Road and Singleton Road
• Arab Water Works Board — up to $100,000 to support water line relocation projects
