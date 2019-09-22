A possible showdown is brewing over online sales tax money a local law redirects from the Morgan County Commission to schools and volunteer fire departments.
The commission will discuss and possibly vote Tuesday on whether to comply with a law state Sen. Arthur Orr sponsored in the last legislative session that would take as much as $1 million from the county’s general fund, said Chairman Ray Long. The law applies solely to Morgan County.
“We think the law is unconstitutional and several attorneys have told us so,” he said. “I support public education and the school systems, but I’m obligated to fight for what belongs to the county.”
Long said the opinions from attorneys came while he was attending several conferences and he declined to name the attorneys.
He said county attorney David Langston of Harris, Caddell & Shanks in Decatur has been involved in some of the discussions.
“I’ve not had a single attorney to say the local bill is good,” Long said.
Langston said he has not offered a legal opinion on the law, but outsourced the question to Wallace, Ellis, Fowler & Head, a law firm in Columbiana that he said has constitutional expertise. He said lawyers with the firm will be at Tuesday’s 9 a.m. County Commission meeting.
“I will concur with their opinion,” Langston said.
Orr, R-Decatur, said he sought and received a legal opinion from Legislative Services Agency’s legal division assuring him the local law he sponsored at the request of superintendents Michael Douglas of Decatur City, Dee Dee Jones of Hartselle City and Bill Hopkins Jr. of Morgan County, was legal.
“The opinion lays out the legal facts,” Orr said.
In his four-page opinion to Orr on Aug. 7, John Treadwell, deputy director of the legislative legal division, said Section 105 of the state Constitution creates a general rule that a local law is unconstitutional of it "create a variance from provisions of general law. ... Generally, a local law may not conflict with the provisions of a general law."
Treadwell concluded that Orr's local law is not at odds with the statewide Simplified Sellers Use Tax Remittance Act, which generally imposes an 8% tax on online sales delivered in Alabama. The statewide law specifies that half of the online revenue is retained by the state and the other half is split between counties and cities.
Because the statewide law does not specify or limit how money received by a county should be allocated, Treadwell wrote, Orr's bill supplements the state law, rather than conflicting with it.
Even if a court determined there was a conflict, Treadwell wrote, several court rulings create exceptions to Section 105. One of those is that local laws can make material changes to a statewide law "to satisfy local conditions of which the Legislature is the sole judge."
“There are numerous instances in existing law in which a tax is provided for by general law with a distribution to a local government and that distribution being further provided for by local law to satisfy certain local needs,” Treadwell wrote.
Morgan County’s three superintendents said they have not discussed taking legal action against the commission if the county refuses to share the online sales tax revenue as Orr’s bill requires.
“Right now, we’ll wait and see and I guess we’ll get an opinion from the attorney general,” Douglas said.
“That’s what we have talked about doing,” Jones added.
Long said Orr supported the statewide 2015 Simplified Sellers Use Tax Remittance Act, which allows online sellers who ship to Alabama to collect sales taxes that state and local governments otherwise would not get. Mandatory provisions of the amended act follow a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year allowing states to collect taxes on online sales, regardless of where the seller is located.
The state keeps 50% of the online revenue. The Education Trust Fund receives 25% of the money that the state keeps and the General Fund receives 75%.
The Alabama Department of Revenue collects and distributes the other 50% of online revenue to county and municipal governments based on their populations. The state law does not specify how or whether county and city governments should distribute the money. Long said the revenue is new money the Morgan County Commission is entitled to keep, just as the revenue is kept by the state’s 66 other counties.
The state will continue to send online sales tax revenue to the Morgan County Commission, but the local law, beginning Oct. 1, allows the commission to keep only 5% of the money for “administrative purposes.”
Eighty-five percent of the remaining funds will go to the three public school systems, to be distributed proportionally based on enrollment. Another 1.5% of the remaining funds will go to certified volunteer fire departments and 13.5% to Morgan County Schools. The bill’s formula mimics how the county divides sales tax collections from brick-and-mortar stores.
Long said schools are already receiving 25% of online sales taxes through the Education Trust Fund. Before Orr introduced his bill, Long said the county offered to distribute 25% of what’s sent to the commission to the schools.
“I’d still like to discuss this with the local school systems,” he said.
Local superintendents said they didn’t accept the 25% offer because they feel schools should not be penalized when sales tax revenue comes from online sales rather than brick-and-mortar sales.
The amount of money the two sides are talking about has grown from slightly more than $530,000 in 2018 to more than $1 million in 2019. School leaders said they expect the number to continue to grow as more people shop online.
