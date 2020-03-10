The Morgan County Commission will appeal a court ruling issued last week that requires it to redirect the bulk of online sales taxes it receives to school districts in the county, according to the commission chairman.
The decision to appeal comes despite calls by state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, for the commission to abide by last week's Montgomery County Circuit Court opinion upholding the constitutionality of the local law Orr sponsored and that took effect Oct. 1.
“It’s good politics to say ‘don’t appeal’ when your side wins, but realistically, if we had won, the other side would have appealed,” said Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long. “It’s an issue that we need to resolve, not just for us but for all the counties all across the state."
While the law requiring the County Commission to disburse online sales taxes received from the state in the same way it disburses brick-and-mortar sales taxes applies solely to Morgan County, all of the parties agree it could have statewide significance.
Brian Oakes, who represents Hartselle City Schools and various plaintiffs affiliated with the Alabama Education Association in the case, said he hopes the Legislature will pass a statewide law similar to Orr’s local law.
“The online sales tax money should go to fund your local schools, and the local act does just that. The decision by the judge is one that was very sound and reasonable, within the law. It’s a valid statute. Of course you can expect that the Legislature will address this for the rest of the state. It’s only right to do so,” Oakes said.
The statewide Simplified Seller Use Tax (SSUT) law, which became mandatory for most online retailers Jan. 1, 2019, provides for an 8% online sales tax to be collected by the state, with a portion to be allocated to the general funds of county commissions.
The local law, however, requires the Morgan County Commission to redirect all but 5% of the online sales taxes it receives. It requires the commission to send 85% of the remaining funds to the three public school systems in the county, to be distributed proportionally based on enrollment. Another 1.5% of the funds are required under the local law to go to volunteer fire departments and 13.5% to Morgan County Schools. The bill’s formula divides the online sales taxes in roughly the same way brick-and-mortar sales taxes are divided.
The Montgomery County Circuit Court last Tuesday rejected claims by the County Commission that the local law was unconstitutional. It ordered that the money the county has deposited in an escrow account since Oct. 1 be immediately disbursed by the clerk of courts in accordance with the local law.
$722,000 since Oct. 1
In a court filing Friday, lawyers for Decatur City and Hartselle City schools outlined how the parties should divvy up the $722,053 that since Oct. 1 has accumulated in an escrow account. The numbers illustrate the ongoing financial benefits to the school systems, and harm to the County Commission, if the Circuit Court order is upheld on appeal.
The largest share, $319,013, will go to Morgan County Schools, followed by Decatur City Schools with $253,405, and Hartselle City with $103,243. The Morgan County Commission will receive $46,392 from the escrow account, a portion of which it must allocate to volunteer fire departments.
The position of school systems and the AEA is that sales taxes traditionally fund education and that the SSUT should also fund public schools. The fact the statewide law distributes money at the local level to county commissions hurts schools, they argue, and will hurt them even more as online sales grow at the expense of brick-and-mortar sales.
“The Morgan County education leadership had the forethought to try to get this corrected through the Legislature, which the Legislature did. You may not like it, but you have to follow those valid laws passed by our Legislature,” Oakes said.
If the SSUT should be treated the same as brick-and-mortar sales taxes, Long argues, then the state’s General Fund has gotten an unwarranted windfall.
Under the statewide law, 37.5% of online sales taxes go to the General Fund, with 12.5% going to the Education Trust Fund. Another 20% goes to county commissions and 30% goes to municipalities. The money is apportioned to county commissions and municipalities based on population; the shipping address of online goods is irrelevant to the tax distribution.
Last year, Long said, the state’s General Fund received more than $180 million in SSUT funds, money it would not have received if online sales taxes were disbursed in the same way as brick-and-mortar taxes.
“What needs to be decided is whether this is going to be treated as a sales tax. If it is, it ought to be statewide. That’s where the clarification needs to come in — not just for Morgan County but for the whole state,” Long said. “It’s a big issue. You take the $180 million that the state put in their General Fund last year from SSUT and it could have gone a long way toward the Education Trust Fund budget. If our SSUT money needs to be going to the schools, then the state portion needs to go to the schools.”
Only Morgan affected
Long’s frustration is not just with the inconsistency between the state’s use of online sales taxes and Morgan County’s under the local law, but also the fact that Morgan County is treated differently than other counties — even other counties that are in Orr’s Senate district.
“Sen. Orr represents three counties and he only did a bill in one. He didn’t do it in Limestone or Madison counties. It ought to be a statewide issue. The commission in Morgan County is not against the schools. We support the schools. The issue we need clarified statewide is where this money is supposed to go,” Long said.
Orr said he limited the local law to Morgan County because Morgan County’s three superintendents were the ones who asked for it.
Oakes was critical of the County Commission for failing to seek court guidance before the Oct. 1 effective date of the local law. Procedurally, Hartselle City and various AEA-affiliated plaintiffs sued the County Commission, and Decatur City and Morgan County schools later joined the suit.
“In the normal course of events, if somebody doesn’t want to follow a statute, the duty’s on them to bring an action in the court against the state of Alabama and to get it heard. I’ve never in my life seen, nor have I read in the chronicles of history, of an elected official just saying ‘I’m just not going to do it’ and just do nothing,” Oakes said.
Long said the County Commission avoided having to pay litigation expenses because the school districts sued it, rather than it suing the schools or the state.
“Anytime we’re sued we have (insurance) coverage to take care of us in the courts. If we sue, then we’re responsible,” he said.
He stressed, however, that the County Commission never made an affirmative decision to withhold the payments to the school systems as mandated by the local law. At a Sept. 24 meeting, the commission had on its agenda a resolution calling for distribution of the revenue as required in the local law. The resolution died for lack of a motion.
Long said the commission never got as far as deciding whether it would file suit.
“It turned out we didn’t have to make that decision. The schools sued before payment was even due. Payment wasn’t due until the end of October,” Long said, and the lawsuit was filed Oct. 1.
