To increase the number of its employees with commercial driver's licenses, the Morgan County Commission will cover the cost of instruction needed for the license and pay wages during class time to new hires and current workers.
The commission approved the incentives to acquire CDLs on Tuesday, and Commissioner Randy Vest said the new policies are needed. He currently has nine equipment operators in his District 2 shop and all have CDLs, but his 10th position has remained vacant for six months waiting for a qualified applicant.
“In our world when you’ve got to have the CDL training, there’s an expense there to get that,” Vest said. “Most people don’t want to, or don’t have the money to go get that training unless they know they’re going to get the job first.”
Commission Chairman Ray Long said each district shop has about nine operators and they need CDLs so they can operate heavy machinery. The commission previously required operators to have a CDL when they were hired.
“After we changed policy, they can hire operators, not senior operators, and they don’t have CDLs or qualifications right now,” he said. “They can hire them and then send them to class at Calhoun (Community College) or wherever. … The county will pay them to get their CDLs.”
Vest said labor shortages have affected many employers. Alabama's unemployment rate was 2.5% in February, and Morgan County's rate was even lower at 1.9%.
“If you just look across the board, any industry — whether it’s food service, whether it’s construction — a lot of people are having trouble hiring folks for whatever reason,” he said. “It may be that our area’s done so well with plants; they’re getting people to fill those jobs and not leaving as (many available workers).”
Long said the labor shortage is a problem in counties statewide.
“We’re just going to jump out there, try something different and see if it helps,” he said.
Vest said the commission hopes its new CDL training policy expands the applicant pool.
“If we could do something to assist in the CDL training, allowing them to get their license, then that would open up for more people to apply for the jobs,” he said.
Employees receiving CDL incentives will be required to remain with the county at least a year after completing requirements.
“If they leave before a year, then they’ll have to reimburse us for the total cost of what it cost the county for them to get their CDL," Long said.
Calhoun Community College charges $2,950 for 160 hours of CDL training for beginners. Long said they will allow employees to take the class during work hours and pay them their hourly rate or pay them overtime if the employee chooses to take night or weekend classes.
He said he hopes the incentives help the county compete for workers.
“They struggle with hiring people with CDLs because … the construction jobs, for instance, in Huntsville pay a lot more for CDL drivers than the county does,” Long said. “We’ve always said that the counties and cities don’t pay as much as the private sector; we can’t afford that, but we’ve got good benefits.”
The younger generation of workers, Long said, is more concerned with what the job will pay rather than the benefits.
Long said there is a class A CDL and a class B CDL.
“We’re going to send people to class to get a class B to start with, operators,” he said. “If they’ve got somebody with a class B and they want them to be a class A, then they can send them to this training to get their class A operator. Then they can move up and make them a senior operator; a senior operator has to have a class A.”
Long said he hopes the policy change will not just attract new hires but also help retain existing employees.
“There’s people that are working for us now with class B CDLs that can’t afford to pay that money to go get their class A,” he said. “Well, now, with this new change, if there’s somebody with a class B and they want a class A, we’re going to send them to school, let them get it; we’re going to pay for it.
“They can drive more equipment, there’s different things they can do for us that they can’t do with a class B."
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.