Morgan County District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher of Falkville has been arrested on a felony charge related to his use of campaign funds.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Stisher, 63, turned himself in on the Class C felony receiving gifts charge about 10 a.m. today.
Stisher was booked and released on his own recognizance, sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said.
Swafford said Stisher is charged with violating Alabama Code 36-25-6: "Contributions to an office holder, a candidate, or to a public official's inaugural or transitional fund shall not be converted to personal use."
Officials did not provide specifics on why Stisher was charged, but authorities said last year that a contribution he received for his 2016 reelection campaign was being investigated.
Stisher allegedly failed to report receiving $1,000 from a Mobile engineering firm for the 2016 campaign. The Secretary of State’s office found the discrepancy and turned it over to the state Attorney General’s Office, which began an investigation.
In August 2018, Stisher called the failure to report the contribution from Volkert Engineering “a simple oversight.”
“It was a simple oversight on my part of not reporting it,” he said in 2018. “We’ve provided all of the paperwork they’ve required. There was no intent.”
Stisher's district includes most of southeast Morgan County including Falkville and Eva.
Stisher and the Attorney General’s Office did not return telephone calls from The Daily this morning.
