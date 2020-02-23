An Eva man challenging an incumbent on the Morgan County Commission feels his experience on the school board for the past nine years shows he has the leadership skills to be a key player on the commission.
Morgan County Board of Education member Paul Holmes, 51, is taking on Don Stisher, 63, of Falkville, in the March 3 Republican primary for the District 3 seat.
“My experience on the school board will help me be a better commissioner,” Holmes said. “When (school) money was tight, I was able to help make tough decisions when we were short. Those decisions have led us to a surplus in the general fund of about 3.5 months reserve.”
He said the district’s residents want the better roads they deserve.
“I want to improve the deteriorating infrastructure in our district that continues to be neglected,” he said. He said about 20 miles of roads in the district remain unpaved, the most of any district in the county.
“I also want to return honesty and integrity to the commission,” he said.
Stisher, who oversees 10 employees as commissioner, said growth will change the county and commissioners’ roles.
“My experience as the commissioner allows me to do a better job working on the daily demands of positions involving the roads and bridges of the district,” he said. “I have been very responsible to the people of my district. As the demands on the County Commission grow as Morgan County grows, the infrastructure needs to grow to continue to provide the quality to the place we live, work and play. I feel like I do my share of the work as a team player on the commission serving the people of my district.”
No Democrat candidate qualified for the commission seat.
District 3 includes most of southeast Morgan County and includes the incorporated towns of Eva and Falkville.
The commissioner will serve a four-year term with an annual salary of $80,291.22.
District 6 school board
In the Morgan County District 6 school board Republican primary race, incumbent Tom Earwood, 68, is facing competition from political newcomer and former Auburn football player Chris Humphries, 31.
Humphries, an insurance agent in Priceville, said he wants to improve technology in the county schools and clear some of the hurdles holding faculties and staffs from being more productive.
He said his wife and other relatives have been school employees, teachers and administrators. “I know how much extra work the staff members bring home and there is a lot of red tape that hinders them from doing their job,” he said. “I want to simplify this to make their jobs easier and more productive.”
He said student safety is a big priority, too.
“The kids in schools need to feel safe, and the parents need to know their kids are safe,” he said. “With my business experience, I try to think out of the box and will work to provide the schools, staff and students the best opportunity to excel.”
Earwood, retired from industrial coating sales, said he likes the direction the board is taking the school system.
“I am excited about our new opportunity to help all of our pre-K through third grade students read proficiently by the end of their third grade year,” he said. “We are implementing the Alabama Literacy Act in June and this will emphasize to our parents and community just how serious we are about reading and reading comprehension. “
He said a new high school is planned at West Morgan by 2021-2022 and a new athletic facility at Danville High School by 2022.
“I am an advocate for the construction of a performing arts facility located at Brewer High School in coming years,” he said. “This facility would serve not only our students but our communities.”
He said his nearly 700 hours of board academy training has allowed him to acquire a broad spectrum of knowledge dealing with school board operations.
“I not only want the best education possible for the children of our county, but also for my three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who are students at Cotaco and Brewer,” he said.
No Democratic candidate qualified for the school board seat.
District 6 includes east Morgan County including Cotaco and Brewer schools.
The school board member will serve a six-year term with an annual salary of $9,000.
