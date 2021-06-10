Adding a 100-person waiting room to the courthouse, redoing courthouse and jail ventilation and a possible bonus for county employees are ideas Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long is floating for the $23.21 million Morgan is expected to receive from the federal pandemic recovery program.
But one commissioner isn’t sure a waiting room is the best use of the money.
At Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, the commissioners voted to accept the U.S. Department of Treasury Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund Award pursuant to the terms of the America Rescue Plan Act.
“This is once-in-a-lifetime money,” Long said. “Costly improvements are needed to be done to the ventilation at both the courthouse and county jail. They must qualify under the federal guidelines. We know ventilation will qualify.”
He feels optimistic a 100-person waiting room and a bonus for employees will qualify, too. He said it might be October before the federal government’s guidelines for the COVID-relief money are finalized.
The projects for the $23.21 million must be designated by 2024 and spent by December 2025. Unused funds must be returned to the federal government, he said.
Long said initial plans would place the waiting room outside the second-floor entrance on the Cotaco Park side of the courthouse. Just inside the entrance is the county license department, which is frequently visited by residents needing to register vehicles and purchase car tags.
He said it is too early for engineers and architects to work on a design for the additional room, which under his proposal would have restrooms and kiosks.
“We’ll move the rock stairs going to the third floor,” he said. “This addition will take people out of having to stand in the hallways. Sometimes, they have to wait outside or in their vehicles. ... We hope local contractors will bid on the work.”
On Tuesday morning, about 25 people were standing in a queue in the lobby of the second floor near the elevators, waiting to purchase car tags and licenses at the license commissioner’s office. Since November, at times the wait has been more than two hours. The revenue commissioner’s office and state driver's license office also have seen hourslong wait times.
License Commissioner Sharon Maxwell called the waiting room “much needed.”
“We have seen in this past year the service our office provides has grown tremendously and will continue to grow in years to come,” she said. “The waiting area will be a great accommodation for our customers."
District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher, who made the motion for the county to accept the federal funds, stopped short of saying construction of a waiting room was unnecessary. He said a better job of marketing the county’s online services could cut down on the lines at the courthouse.
“I’m not opposed to building a waiting room,” he said. “We’re a growing community. We need to make more people aware and informed about our online services, and we need to weigh this against the brick-and-mortar addition. Other measures need to be discussed before we agree to building a waiting area. It needs to be further evaluated.”
Customers can purchase car tags online by visiting morgancountylicense.com.
Long said if the commissioners approve a waiting room, work could begin as early as October and should be completed by next summer.
---
Bonus
While Long did not specify a bonus amount, he said he would like to see employees receive one if the final regulations pertaining to the federal funding allow it.
“All county workers are essential and have worked through the pandemic. Regardless of how bad things were, they had to do their jobs. Some came in to work, others were able to work from home,” he said.
In early September, the commission voted to give Sheriff’s Office workers a one-time $200 payment because of the hazards of COVID-19. That cost the county about $39,000, according to Jessica Smith of the county’s administration department.
Stisher said the commission is still learning how the money can be used.
“I want our employees to receive some portion of this money, but we’re a long way from deciding what portion,” he said. “We need to make sure it meets public need. It’s not Christmas time. This money has strings attached. Also, we need to recover our reimbursements first."
He said all planned expenditures should be submitted to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama for guidance on whether they meet restrictions on use of the funds.
He added he would like to see area tourism receive some of the funds from lost revenue from event cancellations because of the pandemic.
Long said the heating and cooling systems at the jail and courthouse are in need of being replaced. He said the courthouse has its original HVAC system from when the courthouse was constructed in the mid-1970s. He said much of the work would have to be conducted after-hours at the courthouse.
“We’ll ask contractors to work at night for the safety of our customers and staff, and we’ll need to provide security while the workers are in the building," he said. "Security workers will be here 24/7 once we start the work.”
He said the federal program will pay for the security provided by the Sheriff's Office.
The commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday to join the ACCA’s Investing in Alabama Counties program, which will provide administrative and legal support relating to Morgan’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“The association will be our consultant,” Stisher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.