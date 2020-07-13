Fifty-nine Morgan County residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, according to data released by the state today, and Decatur Morgan Hospital remains near its peak with 36 patients either confirmed or suspected of having the disease.
Lawrence County's highest number of new cases was reported Sunday, with the second highest today.
Today represented the third highest number of new cases in a day for Morgan County, with the highest — 69 — on Sunday. Five Morgan County residents have died from the disease, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, and 1,397 residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Decatur Morgan Hospital had 26 confirmed COVID-19 patients this morning, including four in intesive care and one on a ventilator. Another 10 patients are awaiting test results.
The escalating numbers come as Decatur prepares to implement a face-covering ordinance that takes effect at 5 p.m. today.
Lawrence County had 10 new cases reported today, second only to Sunday when ADPH reported 11 newly confirmed cases among Lawrence County residents.
ADPH today reported 26 new COVID-19 cases among Limestone County residents, bringing that county's total to 665. Three Limestone County residents have been confirmed by ADPH as dying from the disease, and a fourth death believed to be caused by the disease is under evaluation.
Statewide, 1,860 new positive coronavirus tests were reported today, the second highest since the pandemic began, bringing the total to 54,768. Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported, bringing the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state to 1,096.
