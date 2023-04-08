Dogs will be able to run outside in rainy weather without getting wet or muddy when the Morgan County Animal Shelter makes planned improvements, funded entirely by donations, that were approved by the County Commission at its most recent meeting.
Darren Tucker, director at the shelter, said the improvements to the outside dog run will include the addition of a lean-to that will cover the run and the installation of artificial turf.
Tucker said currently the exterior dog run is an uncovered 16-by-80-foot area that's enclosed with a 12- or 14-foot-tall chain link fence.
“In the back we’ve got a run for the dogs that we let out during the daytime that are adoptable and they get exercise and play,” he said. “We interact them with other dogs to see what their temperament is, make sure they’re dog friendly, just to check them out.”
Tucker said the run becomes a problem when it rains.
“When you let them out all the time you get to where you don’t have grass; they keep it tracked down,” he said. “We’ve got bare spots out there, then when it gets wet it just turns to mud. But when you let the dogs back in, they’re shaking, jumping on the walls and you’re having to clean up all of that, mop the floors constantly.”
Tucker hopes installing artificial turf in the run, which commissioners approved last week, helps.
“We’ve got a company that’s going to remove some of the dirt and they’re going to put pea gravel down. Then they’ll put sand on top of that, then on top of that they’ll put the artificial grass,” Tucker said. “It will allow the liquids to permeate into the ground just like it would if it were grass out there and then the solids we’ll just pick up with a scoop.”
Tucker said currently they cannot let the dogs out if it's raining because there is no covering over the run. At the same meeting, the commission also approved building a lean-to from the back of the shelter across the top of the run. Tucker said it will be metal to match the rest of the shelter’s roof.
“That way we can let the dogs out in inclement weather. If it’s raining, it doesn’t matter; we can let them out,” he said. “If people want to come and look at the dogs and interact with them outside, it doesn't matter what the weather is; it’ll be sufficient for that.”
The shelter, built in 2010, is a Morgan County Commission-owned facility in Hartselle and is within Commissioner Randy Vest’s District 2. He said the lean-to and artificial turf are needed to provide the dogs sufficient space in inclement weather, Vest said.
“This will take care of and meet those needs so anytime during the year, obviously, they’ll have that area now that they can utilize and be able to get the animals the exercise they need,” he said.
Commission Chairman Ray Long said the improvements will add to the dogs’ well-being.
“The dogs can stay out more once you get a top over it and get the artificial grass down there,” he said. “The fresh air and stuff, it just helps animals to be outside instead of cooped-up in the building.”
Tucker said he has been considering the improvements for a year or two, but funding is now available from donations made over the last six years.
“Every now and then somebody will come along and they’ll donate money, maybe in memory of someone,” he said. “We had one person that gave us $5,000 and another family that passed away and they left us some money; I think it was in the amount of $11,000 or $12,000.”
Tucker said donations to the shelter will not go to things like payroll or to pay utility or water bills.
“We feel like if that person is giving money to Morgan County Animal Control it shouldn’t just go to facilitate our building,” he said. “It’s specifically marked for the care of animals.”
Long said donations go into the animal shelter’s portion of the general fund.
“(Tucker’s) had a lot of donations over the last four or five years, more than enough to pay for this,” he said. “Even if there wasn’t, it was still a good investment.”
The donations have been coded as such in the budget to keep the money separate, Tucker said. The lean-to will cost $18,450 and the artificial turf will cost $18,577. The total cost is $37,027 for both shelter improvements. He said this week that preparation for the project is underway but a timetable for the work hasn't been established.
Tucker said the shelter currently has about 30 dogs available for adoption and they are all housed inside with heat and air conditioning. He said the improvements will be great for everyone.
“It’s going to be better on the facility, it’ll be better on the employees, and most of all it will be better on the pets,” Tucker said.
