The Morgan County Board of Education approved the following certified personnel transactions at a meeting on Thursday afternoon:
Promotion: Brandy Quattlebaum from fourth grade teacher to assistant principal at Priceville Elementary.
Retirement: Sharona Rusk, career prep/agriscience teacher at Eva School.
Resignations: Jared Lawson, head soccer coach at Priceville Junior High; Whitney Eddy, fourth/fifth grade teacher at Lacey’s Spring School.
Employment: Katie DeFoor Persell, media specialist/librarian at Eva School; Jessica Elease Borden, pre-K auxiliary teacher at Danville/Neel School; Charlotte Elizabeth Doshier, K-4 teacher at Danville/Neel; Carol Hammega Molmer, Pre-K teacher at West Morgan Elementary; Danielle Nicole Wert, elementary teacher at Danville/Neel School; Tara Cochrane Segars, auxiliary pre-K teacher at Priceville Elementary.
Transfers: Lindsay Dee Mercier, K-6 teacher to special education teacher at West Morgan Middle School; Amanda Kelsoe Weatherby, fourth grade teacher at Danville/Neel Elementary to counselor at Danville High; Jennifer Ann Cobbs, counselor at Eva School to high school counselor at Brewer High; Cristal Smith Owens, countywide TAG teacher to countywide psychometrist; Carrie Holloway, seventh/eighth grade language arts teacher at Cotaco School to career coach at Morgan County Technology Park; Sallye Rowe Swafford, from sixth grade to fifth grade teacher at Cotaco School.
— Michael Wetzel
