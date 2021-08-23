Project Unify, a Morgan County-based multi-church outreach ministry, is responding to the fatal floods in Tennessee.
Individuals can contribute to the effort by donating items to Decatur Church of Christ, 2833 Danville Road S.W., Priceville Church of Christ, 1938 North Bethel Road, Hartselle Church of Christ, 700 Sparkman St. S.W., and Flint Church of Christ, 1205 Mill Road S.W., Decatur.
Needed items include box fans, cleaning materials, hygiene items and scoops or shovels to remove mud from homes.
Since the summer of 2018, when Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, the ministry has responded to 30 natural disasters. They have traveled to North Carolina and South Carolina, to Louisiana and Texas, and to Georgia and Florida.
“Our prayer is that we can reach people and tell them about Jesus. In the worst time of their life, to give them some of the best news that you can, that’s pretty awesome. If I can take a chain saw and teach somebody about Jesus, I’ll do that all day long,” said Cody Michael, co-director of Project Unify.
