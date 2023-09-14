The Morgan County Commission this week unanimously approved a fiscal 2024 budget that includes a 2% cost-of-living adjustment for all county employees, down from a 5% cost-of-living adjustment in fiscal 2023.
“We gave a 5% COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) last year but we had more funding coming in last year opposite expenses. We had more money last year, free money I guess you could say,” Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said. “Things are tightening up, the economy, everything is tight, but we still want to take care of our employees.”
The approved general fund budget for fiscal 2024, which begins Oct. 1, is $30.85 million, up from $29.18 million in fiscal 2023.
Long said COLAs are made based upon projected revenue and expenses.
“What we think the revenues are going to be and what we think the expenses are going to be,” he said. “We take those numbers and say, here’s what we can give, and give what we can. The general fund budget is where most of the raises come from.”
Long said the commission has given a COLA 13 out of the 14 years he has been in office.
“Our employees are our most valuable asset so we try to take care of our employees as best we can,” he said. “I wish we could’ve given more, but we gave 2%. Of course, we didn’t raise our insurance rates.”
This is the 14th year county employees’ health insurance premium rates have not increased, Long said.
“That’s like a little raise in and of itself,” he said. “When you put that together, it’s a pretty good little raise for them.”
The projected total revenues for fiscal 2024 are $71.3 million and the projected total expenses are $70.2 million. The projected ending balance is $1.1 million.
“If everything plays out perfect, we’ll have $11,000 left over (in the general fund) at the end of the year,” Long said. "Of course, naturally, we hope it’s more than that; we hope more comes in. We hope some of the expenses are not as much.”
A large increase in projected fiscal 2024 general fund expenditures is inmate medical. In fiscal 2023, about $1.5 million was projected for medical care for jail inmates but through July it had already exceeded $2 million. The projected cost in fiscal 2024 is about $2.5 million.
“Last year at this time, we had about 600 inmates. Today, we have close to 750 in the Morgan jail,” Long said. “As the inmate count rises, so does the cost to house them.”
Julie Reeves, commission chief administrative officer, said there are two main reasons for the inmate medical increase: volume and cost.
“There’s more (inmates), but also, everything’s more expensive. Health care’s more expensive; what they have to pay a nurse per hour is more expensive,” she said. “We’ve still got the same amount of care, but it just costs more. Health care’s just up.”
Another large increase in projected general fund expenditures is liability insurance, which was projected to be $475,000 in fiscal 2023 and in fiscal 2024 is projected to be $700,000.
“People are getting out of the insurance business so the number of people that you can go to get reinsurance, those people cut out of business because it’s not profitable,” Long said. “If you had five people to go to and now you only have two, they can charge you what they want. So, they went up on our rates.”
The planned appropriations for fiscal 2024 total $866,500. The largest amounts include $200,000 to Morgan County Economic Development Association, $100,000 to Decatur-Morgan County Tourism, $70,000 to the Morgan County Health Department and $55,000 to the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service.
