Morgan County’s circuit, district, juvenile and probate courts resume in-person hearings Monday with precautions in place, but jury trials remain on hold, and that will cause a second postponement for a high-profile Decatur capital murder case.
The state Supreme Court's order suspending jury trials until Sept. 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic also will delay cases in Limestone County involving a judge and a sheriff.
Morgan County judges met Thursday with Presiding Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell, and “all agree that Morgan County is ready to begin to phase back into in-person hearings,” she said.
“Our 2020 court calendar has been set since July of last year, so we will pick up where we left off,” Howell said. “We are going to make some changes in scheduling to help with social distancing.”
For example, instead of having all the cases report at one time, the docket call will be staggered so fewer cases will report to court at a time, Howell explained.
There are other measures in place to keep court participants safe.
“We are also taping off our seating and marking the floors to indicate where participants can sit and stand,” she said. “We are also limiting the number of seats available and requiring witnesses and non-parties to a case to remain outside of the courthouse and on call until they are needed if seating is at capacity.”
Masks will be available to court participants, according to Howell.
A trial had been set for Aug. 3 for Roger Dale Stevens, who was charged with capital murder in the shooting and beating death of Kay Letson Stevens in November 2015, two days after their divorce was finalized.
“It will also mean that we cannot hold jury trials the weeks of May 18 and 25 and Aug. 17,” Howell said. “We plan to leave those dockets set for settlement only.” Howell said other cases have been added to those dockets which appeared “to be postured to be resolved by settlement, so that we can move forward with disposition of those cases.”
She said the times for those settlements will be set individually to limit the number of people in the courtroom.
“As most criminal cases are disposed of by settlement, I anticipate that we will be able to dispose of as many criminal cases as we would have without the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “The only criminal cases that will be impacted will be those cases which will need to be tried before a jury.”
Online proceedings
The Supreme Court’s order issued last week allowed in-person hearings to resume beginning Friday, at the discretion of local presiding judges. The court had previously suspended in-person proceedings with exceptions, including proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of someone who’s incarcerated, like posting a bond or entering a plea, or those related to protection from abuse and emergency child custody and protection orders. The court encouraged the use of videoconferencing and other technologies to move cases.
In addition to in-person hearings, “we plan to continue the use of Zoom hearings and ‘hybrid’ hearings, where some participants are ‘live’ in the courtroom and others are attending by Zoom, to keep the number of people in the courtroom to a minimum when we can,” Howell said.
She said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett has made Zoom available inside Morgan County Jail so judges and lawyers can meet with inmates by scheduling Zoom hearings.
“That is also something that the sheriff has agreed to continue, even after the COVID-19 crisis dissipates,” Howell said.
The Limestone County District Attorney’s Office has also been taking advantage of holding Zoom hearings throughout the pandemic, including taking pleas from defendants.
“We’ve been having as much court activity as we can” while adhering to the Supreme Court’s guidelines, said District Attorney Brian Jones. “We’re looking at every possible avenue to get the system moving.”
On Monday, a traffic docket was already scheduled with Limestone County District Judge Matthew Huggins.
“That’s going to be our first in-person court session since the (latest Supreme Court) order came out,” Jones said. “After that, we’ll evaluate how it worked.”
The suspension of jury trials is also having an impact on some of Limestone County’s high-profile cases.
Jurors in the case of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who faces ethics and theft charges, were to report to the Limestone County Courthouse on March 8, be split into panels, then dismissed for a week.
But Limestone County courts on March 13 issued an order canceling all non-emergency court proceedings, including jury trials, through May 1. The latest Supreme Court order will mean a delay in that case.
In another case, Limestone County District Court Judge Douglas Patterson’s trial was set to begin June 15. Patterson was indicted by a special grand jury for use of his official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft.
Those two cases are being prosecuted by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
Also, there are at least 15 pending murder and capital murder cases in Limestone County, according to Jones.
He said the office was gearing up to try this summer Trevor Davis Cantrell and Dacedric Deshun Ward, both of Madison, who were charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery for the December 2016 fatal shooting of a Madison teen outside a Sonic restaurant on County Line Road in Madison.
“Our focus for 2020 was trying some of these murder cases,” Jones said.
Other courts
Decatur Municipal Court is working with other city departments to prepare for in-person proceedings.
“City Court will continue with our jail arraignments and jail dockets as we have been during the entire pandemic,” said prosecutor Emily Baggett. Those have been handled by Judge Billy Cook Jr. through videoconferencing.
“The court (and the city’s) legal, police and safety departments are working together to create a courtroom environment that meets the guidelines” in the Supreme Court order, Baggett said. “Our priority is making sure the public is safe when they enter the courtroom, and we will resume court at that time,” she said.
Athens Municipal Court Judge Don Mansell said last week that the suspension of all in-person court proceedings is extended through June 30. This suspension also applies to the city’s defensive driving course.
The court set a tentative date to resume proceedings on July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.