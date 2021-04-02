Opening day for the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market on First Avenue Southeast will be Saturday, with items like baked goods, jams and jellies and some spring greens expected to be available from vendors.
“We may have as many as six vendors on Saturday,” said Laura Ritch, a member of the farmers market board. The number of vendors at the farmers market can reach as many as 45 during the summer, and the variety of offerings will increase as more produce ripens, according to Ritch.
“The farmers market is an extension of the farm,” she said. “Everything is locally grown. It’s not shipped-in produce.”
The market will begin its season operating Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We don’t start off with every day of the week,” Ritch said. “As more produce starts coming in, we’ll add Friday and Thursday and additional days.”
Ritch said one change this year will occur when Tuesday is added to the schedule. Instead of opening on Tuesday mornings, the market will open on Tuesday afternoons and operate until the evening.
Marilyn Champion, of Champion Farms in Falkville and a regular longtime vendor at the farmers market, plans to bring kale, raw honey and some jams and jellies on Saturday.
“The strawberries are not ready yet,” she said. “It will be mid-April before we start picking strawberries.”
Ritch said strawberries aren’t the only produce that will require patience.
“Some people come to the farmers market expecting to see tomatoes” this early in the season, she said. “Tomatoes probably won’t be available until June or July.”
The farmers market was established in 1937 and has been at the First Avenue location since 1984. It is sanctioned by the Alabama Farmers Market Authority and part of the Sweet Grown Alabama program.
Last year, the farmers market opened as planned on April 11 but had precautions in place because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
There will be no COVID-19 restrictions at the outdoor market, with masks being voluntary, according to Ritch. “We are depending on adults to be responsible adults,” she said.
The market’s annual food events, which weren’t held last year, will return this season.
Those will be Strawberry Day on May 8, Corn Festival on July 10, Tomato Pie Cook-Off on July 31, Tomato Sandwich Day on Aug. 7 and Jack-o-Lantern contest on Tuesday evening, Oct. 19.
The market last year offered the option of ordering The Freshy Box, which featured items from local vendors online, but that option won’t be available this year, Ritch said. Preparing the boxes was labor intensive and a new manager has not been hired yet to replace former manager Elizabeth Thompson.
