The latest Morgan County grand jury indicted five people for murder, including Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 30, of Decatur.
Fuqua was also indicted for two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building or vehicle and possessing a firearm illegally.
He was charged with murder in the Nov. 21, 2019, shooting death of Jermaine Cardell Jones, 27, of North Courtland. Jones was found outside a building at Decatur Place Apartments at 304 Courtney Drive S.W. with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The grand jury said Fuqua intentionally caused the death of Jones by shooting him with a pistol. He is also accused of shooting into the addresses at 304 Courtney Drive S.W., Apts. 89 and 90, according to court records.
Fuqua was forbidden from possessing a firearm after he was convicted of third-degree domestic violence for an incident on March 6, 2017.
Fuqua turned himself in at the Morgan County Jail the day after the fatal shooting. He is being held in Morgan County Jail after his bail of $150,000 was revoked because of an arrest for reckless endangerment in August 2020.
Jones was a former R.A. Hubbard High School sports star.
The grand jury met in September and the indictments were released last month.
Others indicted for murder:
• Allen Deshaun Brandon, 41, of Decatur, was indicted for the murder of Jason Tapscott at a Southeast Decatur apartment complex in July 2019.
• Martavius Cortez Lee, 22, of Decatur, was indicted for the Feb. 7, 2020, murder of Ghaith Hameed Vest, 22, of Decatur.
• Abdullah Elamin Sayyed III, 51, of Decatur, was indicted for the murder of Latonya Michelle Rasheed, 42, of Moulton, on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.
• Michael Elijah Vasquez, 26, of Decatur, was indicted for murder in the Jan. 11, 2020, death of Wayne Harold Jones of Winston County. Authorities said multiple gunshots were involved in this homicide, the county’s first of 2020. Morgan County finished the year with 21 homicides.
Others indicted were:
• Dustin Joshua Abbott, 31, Moulton; first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Brett Ashley Abercrombie, 37, Somerville; third-degree burglary.
• Victor Hugo Abrajan, 36, Decatur; dissemination of obscene matter, two counts of possession of obscene matter.
• Nelson Mardy Adelson, 31, Orlando, Florida; attempted first-degree theft.
• Sierra L. Allen, 30, Hartselle; third-degree forgery.
• Quienty Danielle Armstead, 32, Town Creek; drug endangered child act.
• Infinity Diane Austin, 25, Jackson; first-degree robbery.
• James Robert Ballenger, 53, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Loyd Jarrad Barnett, 45, Moulton; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Michael Craig Barnette, 35, Danville; three counts of aggravated child abuse.
• Francis Willard Barnstabel, 64, Decatur; second-degree assault.
• Warren Andrew Bennett, 29, Athens; two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery.
• George Thomas Bolden II, 30, Decatur; interference with custody.
• Seth Adam Bond, 40, Somerville; first-degree criminal mischief.
• Bobby Wayne Bourne, 54, Hartselle; domestic violence-strangulation, second-degree domestic violence.
• Houston Coleman Bradford, 23, Moulton; possession of controlled substance.
• Percy T’Challa Bradley, 46, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Marquita Desdeion Bridgeforth, 25, Athens; third-degree theft.
• Chad William Brown, 31, Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle, fraudulent use of credit card.
• James Dillon Bukszar, 27, Somerville; two counts of manslaughter.
• James Dupree Burgess, 40, Decatur; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Michael Oneal Burgess, 30, Decatur; first-degree robbery.
• Kadeja Maria Burgos, 23, Decatur; second-degree assault.
• Gabrielle Alexis Byrd, 32, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence.
• Tracey Lee Campbell, 36, Hartselle; third-degree possession of forged instrument.
• Michael Kane Cartee, 36, Decatur; second-degree burglary.
• Porcha Donielle Cawthorn, 31, Huntsville; third-degree theft.
• John Marion Chambers, 61, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• Andrea Michelle Cockrell, 37, Decatur; third-degree robbery.
• Cornelius Cortez Collier, 36, Decatur; third-degree theft, first-degree robbery.
• Adrien Brandez Crayton, 27, Decatur; second-degree robbery.
• MiAsia Shakiea Davis, 23, Decatur; two counts of first-degree identity theft, five of possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Jeffery Wayne Dawson, 37, Hillsboro; third-degree burglary.
• Daniel Richard Delancy Jr., 23, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• Brien Michael Charles Devillo, 28, Hartselle; aggravated stalking.
• Gregory Delane Drinkard, 47, Arab; two counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
• Jim Alexander Drinkard, 48, Falkville; third-degree burglary.
• Kasey Branum Dunscombe, 36, Madison; breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Anthony Lee Eldridge, 29, Somerville; four counts of failure to register as a sex offender, failure to register residence.
• Christopher George Ellison, 43, Decatur; second-degree theft, five counts of possession of a forged instrument, third-degree theft.
• Brandon Dean Eubanks, 45, Somerville; second-degree theft.
• Karlaton Shelton Evans, 35, Cullman; first-degree identity theft, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Marvin Dewayne Foster, 41, Decatur; first-degree theft, third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Mackenzie Jay Franklin, 23, Moulton; possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Melissa Dawn Franklin, 38, Lacey's Spring; four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, trafficking stolen identities.
• Kristina Lynn Gambrell, 34, Decatur; second-degree theft.
• Alphonso Goode, 60, Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jeffery Ray Greenhill, 46, Spruce Pine; first-degree theft.
• Joshua Bradley Griffin, 32, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Daniel Joseph Griswold, 54, Huntsville; third-degree burglary.
• Chastain Vitilar Tyree Grubbs, 27, Decatur; second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Trever Eemanuel Hampton, 28, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Roxann Richards Hardiman, 36, Decatur; two counts of first-degree identity theft.
• Charles Craig Hardin, 62, Falkville; two counts of felony driving under the influence.
• Pam Lakisha Harris, 42, Decatur; first-degree identity theft, possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• John Victor Heckstall, 57, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jennifer Nicole Hill, 32, Hillsboro; possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Allen Hogan, 44, Falkville; first-degree receiving stolen property, violation of pistol ownership, second-degree receiving stolen property.
• Jason Ray Hollowell, 42, Decatur; third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Byron Lontrelle Hope, 41, Bessemer; first-degree possession forged instrument.
• Laura Ann Hopper, 39, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Charles Edward Jackson, 49, Nashville; three counts of first-degree theft.
• Michael Lavon Johnson, 50, Decatur; first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Mary Louise Jones, 23, Decatur; first-degree criminal mischief.
• Johnny Ray Jordan, 59, Lacey's Spring; first-degree theft, second-degree theft of services.
• Robert Pierre Key, 30, Decatur; false identity.
• Casie Kimbrell, 41, Hartselle; second-degree theft.
• Dustin Blake King, 35, Hartselle; three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Mitchell Dewayne Lack, 34, Florence; third-degree theft.
• Jamall Saleen Lampkin, 39, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence.
• Michael Steven Lee, 34, Somerville; first-degree theft.
• Brent David Leeth, 42, Hazel Green; third-degree burglary.
• Micah Jamil Lemons, 31, Huntsville; first-degree theft.
• Cynthia Dianne Long, 45, Falkville; second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance.
• Clifford Eric Marsh, 44, Decatur; false identity, third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Sonta Renae Johnson Mason, 55, Decatur; first-degree theft, three counts of public assistance fraud.
• Raymond Lee Maxwell, 40, Falkville; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Josie Michelle McClellan, 29, Madison; first-degree assault.
• Antonio Michael Milam, 50, Decatur; two counts of first-degree theft, two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, four counts of possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Heather Danielle Miles, 31, Decatur; two counts of possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Marvin Marrick Mitchell, 32, Decatur; first-degree burglary, first-degree domestic violence.
• Christopher Dean Morris, 39, Decatur; violation of pistol ownership, possession of a controlled substance.
• Kenneth DeShawn Nicholas, 30, Decatur; first-degree burglary, shooting into unoccupied building or vehicle.
• Delayah Noestheden, 24, Florence; third-degree theft.
• Christopher Vincent Orr, 31, Decatur; possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Roger Leon Orr, 49, Danville; second-degree domestic violence.
• Paul Malcolm Parsons, 32, Somerville; first-degree identity theft.
• Heath Mark Pitts, 36, Hamilton; second-degree theft, third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Robin Holly Pitts, 38, Vinemont; second-degree theft, third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Daniella Micha Lynn Porter, 25, New Market; third-degree burglary.
• Michelle Powers, 45, Cullman; possession of a controlled substance.
• Daniel James Price, 33, Somerville; breaking and entering a vehicle.
• David Greggory Pritchard, 29, Decatur; five counts of possession of obscene matter.
• Ashley Nicole Proctor, 36, Hartselle; breaking and entering a vehicle, possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 33, Madison; first-degree theft.
• David Norris Ray, 39, Moulton; second-degree theft.
• Aisha Dominque Robinson, 29, Decatur; drug endangered child act.
• William Alexander Rucker, 41, Athens; second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Michael Gene Russell, 38, Decatur; third-degree burglary.
• Gregory Adam Shear, 38, Trinity; possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Mark Sherwood, 44, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; first-degree theft.
• Christopher Ray Sivley, 44, Toney; first-degree theft.
• Apiffany Tremaine Smith, 33, Decatur; three counts of possession forged instrument.
• Monica Lynn Sparkman, 32, Hartselle; illegal possession of a credit card, possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Mario Jamal Stanley, 41, Hillsboro; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Derrick Blake Stephens, 35, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Sidney Marsha Stevenson, 23, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• James Edward Strong, 57, Cullman; second-degree theft.
• Robert Blake Sumerel, 30, Falkville; breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Antonio Marques Swopes, 34, Decatur; two counts of third-degree theft.
• Maya Alexandria Kadesia Tabscott, 26, Madison; third-degree theft.
• Tyben Alexander Taylor, 30, Decatur; second-degree theft.
• James Nathan Terry, 46, Hartselle; second-degree theft.
• Sean Julian Tharpe, 32, Madison; traveling to meet a child for sex act, electronic solicitation of a child.
• Steven Rudolph Thomas, 34, Decatur; false identity.
• Marlon Jermaine Thompson, 48, Hartselle; first-degree assault.
• Caroline Siniard Travis, 70, Decatur; second-degree theft.
• Jessie Leighann Trent, 35, Moulton; third-degree theft.
• Yvonnie Comeail Vaughan, 32, Decatur; drug endangered child act.
• Leonard Jay Ray Weeks Jr., 30, Danville; first-degree theft.
• Meagan Jean Wells, 25, Decatur; drug endangered child act, possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Bethany Leann West, 35, Hazel Green; first-degree theft.
• Clayton Christopher Westmoreland, 37, Danville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeffery Kenneth Williams Jr., 24, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence, shooting into occupied building or vehicle.
• Jeremi Austin Williams, 23, Madison; third-degree burglary.
• Sonya Demetria Williams, 55, Decatur; second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Jamie Marie Yager, 33, Athens; possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, third-degree theft.
• Xavier Shundell Yarbrough, 23, Decatur; first-degree assault, shooting into occupied building or vehicle.
