Morgan County grand jury indictments issued in September:
• Sashe Jestina Agnew, 30, Danville; possession of controlled substance.
• Wesley David Aldridge, 32, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance.
• De Erika Michelle Alexander, 22, Birmingham; possession of controlled substance.
• Patrick Benard Alexander, 40, Decatur; distribution of controlled substance.
• James Harrison Allen, 57, Decatur; failure to register as sex offender.
• David Adam Antunes, 32, Decatur; possession of controlled substance, third-degree burglary.
• Jennifer Lynn Azizian, 43, Madison; third-degree burglary, second-degree theft.
• Darion O’Neal Bailey, 28, Huntsville; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Antonio Lamar Baker, 37, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Harvey Bandy Jr., 57, Decatur; second-degree theft.
• Debra Marie Beldock, 34, Madison; first-degree identity theft.
• Jeremy Quinton Bell, 32, Guntersville; second-degree theft, third-degree forgery.
• Thomas Eugene Boldin, 38, Decatur; transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.
• Lester Dwight Boles, 34, Lacey's Spring; two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, quarterly or move.
• Christopher Scott Bolton, 35, Huntsville; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
• Jimmy Lee Borden, 34, Trinity; third-degree burglary.
• Katelynn Amanda Bradford, 30, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Darren Bernard Brown, 51, Decatur; failure to register as a homeless sex offender.
• James Fredrick Brown II, 48, Somerville; domestic violation strangulation, second-degree domestic violence.
• James Thomas Brown, 38, Somerville; first-degree theft.
• Rodney Dudley Brown, 52, Decatur; first-degree burglary, first-degree domestic violence, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape.
• Timothy James Edgar Brown, 32, Leighton; two counts of third-degree theft.
• David Deshun Bumpus, 30, Decatur; two counts of second-degree assault.
• Larry Kantrell Byrd, 41, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Donald Van Chappell, 49, Falkville; distribution of controlled substance.
• Joshua Allen Chappell, 25, Hartselle; child abuse.
• Cynthia Dawn Charest, 49, Hartselle; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Olivia Michelle Chenault, 29, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• Jacqueline Anne Chenoweth, 33, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Christopher Allen Clemons, 36, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence, possession of controlled substance.
• Adam Keith Cobb, 42, Eva; possession of controlled substance.
• Eddie Joe Coffey, 65, Decatur; felony driving under the influence.
• Keith Dewayne Coffman, 34, Cullman; three counts of production of obscene material.
• Cassie Jade Compton, 33, Decatur; two counts possession of controlled substance.
• Wayne Morris Compton Jr., 37, Hartselle; third-degree domestic violence.
• Thomas Charles Cooper, 34, Danville; possession of controlled substance.
• William Charles Davis, 40, Falkville; possession of controlled substance.
• Milton Young Doggette, 28, Opelika; first-degree assault.
• Julius Marquise Elliott, 29, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Charlene L. Ellison, 60, Decatur; three counts of drug trafficking, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Matthew Blake Ferguson, 35, Hartselle; second-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.
• Colton Eugene Fikes, 29, Paint Rock; first-degree robbery.
• Amber Lee Fleming, 37, Somerville; second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Billy Edward Floyd Jr., 57, Decatur; first-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
• Prentess Jamar Foster, 30, Trinity; possession of controlled substance.
• Shane Michael Francis, 25, Vinemont; possession of controlled substance.
• Heath Austin Freeman, 27, Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• George Edward Freer III, 34, Somerville; third-degree forgery, possession of controlled substance.
• Jerome Vincent Gamble, 31, Huntsville; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Bobby James Garrison, 38, Hartselle; third-degree burglary.
• Karen Dianne Garrison, 50, Hartselle; third-degree burglary.
• Precious Onesha Garth, 24, Decatur; first-degree assault.
• Terrance Lamar Gladney, 29, Decatur; three counts of distribution of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance.
• John Ruth Godsey, 73, Hartselle; sexual abuse of child under age 12.
• James Roy Grantland, 35, Hartselle; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Wesley Rufus Greek, 30, Decatur; third-degree escape, use of false identity to obstruct justice, possession of controlled substance.
• Yuri Sanchez Griffin, 35, Athens; first-degree burglary.
• Morgan Elizabeth Haag, 24, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• Mykl Shane Harden, 48, Hartselle; sexual abuse of child under age 12.
• Cody Daniel Harris, 36, Decatur; possession of controlled substance.
• Gregory Lebraughn Harris, 41, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence.
• Rebecca Jo Hatfield, 28, Hartselle; drug endangered child act, possession of controlled substance.
• Brandon Demar Henderson, 27, Decatur; third-degree forgery.
• Joe Lendsey Henderson Jr., 54, Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender, quarterly or a move.
• Amos Weldon Hester, 52, Decatur; three counts of third-degree burglary.
• Anthony Dean Hill, 46, Hartselle; two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Michael Kenneth Hill, 48, Decatur; first-degree elder abuse.
• Ray Allen Hill, 27, Hartselle; third-degree burglary, second-degree theft.
• Tammy Elizabeth Hill, 48, Decatur; first-degree elder abuse.
• Christopher Allen Hogan, 43, Falkville; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• William Marty Hood, 56, Decatur; third-degree burglary, second-degree theft.
• Kimberly Bolton Hooie, 59, Athens; third-degree robbery.
• Kenneth Carl Huey II, 25, Decatur; trafficking in controlled substance, possession of controlled substance.
• Shelby Lewis Jackson, 40, Hartselle; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Dustin Michael Jenkins, 28, Hartselle; third-degree burglary.
• Kevin Matthew Johnson, 35, Danville; second-degree theft.
• Christy Lynn Jones, 44, Danville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Eric Bradley Jones, 39, Courtland; second-degree theft.
• Lance Allen Jones, 25, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Martin Lee Jones, 57, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Wayne Jones, 42, Decatur; possession of burglar’s tools, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Marvin Mike Kelley, 47, Lacey's Spring; third-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree theft.
• Sandra Janet Kelley, 47, Lacey's Spring; third-degree theft.
• Christian James Kennedy, 23, Decatur; second-degree theft.
• Frederick Renee King, 30, Decatur; two counts of third-degree forgery.
• Mildred Amber Kirby, 39, Moulton; possession of a controlled substance.
• Joshua Dewayne Kirkland, 30, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence, violating restriction of owning firearm, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Lindee Cate Knox, 23, Decatur; second-degree theft.
• Joshua Wade Lacy, 37, Decatur; first-degree theft, first-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Kimberly Roshelle Lambert, 40, Hartselle; three counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
• Amber Joy Gail Leach, 31, Decatur; felony driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance.
• Ellis O’Neal Letson, 65, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Terry Joe Lindsey, 52, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jonathan Joseph Lorenza, 36, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance.
• Brent Tyler Lynn, 29, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Melinda Jo Martin, 31, Woodville; first-degree identity theft.
• Heather Lashae Osorio Martinez, 25, Hartselle; second-degree arson.
• Cleveland Mason Jr., 51, Decatur; distribution of controlled substance, use of false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance.
• Julius Dexter Mays, 39, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Randy Marion McAbee, 55, Falkville; breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Larry Shane McCleskey, 41, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Kayla Rochelle McKinney, 26, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance.
• Roger Dale McVay, 65, Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance.
• Brian Matthew Mills, 37, Hartselle; first-degree rape, second-degree rape, incest, two counts failure to register as a sex offender, quarterly or a move.
• Braxton Blair Minor, 28, Florence; possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert James Mitchell, 58, Vinemont; possession of a controlled substance.
• Saul Moreno-Jimenez, 39, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Glenn Morgan Jr., 28, Decatur; second-degree theft.
• Shaun Lee Morrison, 36, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeremy Abbott Moseley, 32, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Kirk Davis Muckenfuss, 38, Somerville; first-degree theft, possession of burglar’s tools.
• Jerome Leshon Murphy, 33, Decatur; first-degree burglary.
• Keith Edmond Nelms, 51, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Lee Nicholas, 48, Eight Mile; three counts first-degree forgery.
• Curtis Jackson Norman, 37, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandi Louise Oliver, 25, Huntsville; third-degree robbery, possession of a controlled substance.
• Donald Lee Orr, 46, Decatur; child abuse.
• Richard Steven Palma, 35, Decatur; violating restriction of pistol possession or ownership, possession of a controlled substance.
• John Tyler Parker, 30, Somerville; second-degree domestic violence.
• Bobby Lee Pate, 37, Joppa; third-degree burglary.
• John Pointer III, 37, Decatur; third-degree forgery.
• James Hoyt Powell III, 31, Hanceville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Derrick William Prewitt, 27, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Dallas Craig Proctor, 35, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Gleen Carter Pruitt, 68, Decatur; felony driving under the influence.
• Richey Oneal Ray, 41, Decatur; distribution of a controlled substance.
• William Danny Reeves, 59, Hartselle; first-degree sodomy, first-degree attempted sexual torture, second-degree domestic violence, violating restriction of pistol possession or ownership.
• George Leon Reid, 50, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Michael Richardson, 42, Parma, Ohio; first-degree theft.
• Lisa Duncan Richardson, 48, Decatur; third-degree burglary, second-degree theft.
• Jasmine Richmond, 25, Decatur; third-degree theft.
• Amanda Stacy Roberson, 38, Falkville; first-degree theft.
• Kendra Lee Roberson, 33, Danville; drug endangered child act.
• Morgan Ila-Jean Rodgers, 29, Decatur; drug endangered child act.
• Jeffrey Franklin Rowden, 34, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Jason M. Rupil, 39, Bessemer; traveling to meet a child for sex act, electronic solicitation of a child.
• Joseph Matthew Russell, 39, Somerville; first-degree criminal mischief.
• Joshua Heath Russell, 32, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jason Keith Sadler, 42, Madison; trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Dontae Levar Satchel, 39, Courtland; third-degree burglary.
• Lucille Shackelford, 52, Decatur; second-degree assault.
• Brooks Brendon Sieglock, 37, Madison; first-degree theft, third-degree burglary.
• Timothy Jarrott Smallwood, 44, Falkville; second-degree domestic violence.
• Ambrea Diana Smith, 24, Decatur; second-degree theft.
• Joshua John Smith, 42, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Joshua Martez Smith, 23, Moulton; first-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Hollis Shannon South, 44, Danville; third-degree theft, third-degree burglary.
• Jeremy Eugene Speakman, 28, Lacey’s Spring; possession of a controlled substance.
• Ashley Nichole Spurlock, 31, Danville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Zachary Blake Stephenson, 24, Hartselle; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Gregory Eugene Stoudemire, 56, Decatur; three counts of trafficking in controlled substance; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Justin O’Brien Stover, 27, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Jason Stroupe, 39, Decatur; first-degree elder abuse.
• Felix Winston Stubbs, 31, Madison; short-barreled rifle or shotgun possession.
• Mystery Nicole Sumners, 24, Pulaski, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance.
• Sammie Lee Swindoll, 25, Cullman; drug endangered child act.
• Gerry Jonathan Sykes Jr., 25, Hillsboro; first-degree theft.
• Aimee Cartee Terry, 41, Somerville; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, third-degree theft.
• Charlie Ellis Terry, 52, Hartselle; third-degree theft.
• James Nathan Terry, 45, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Ryan Toledo, 33, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Nathan Trevaris Torain, 38, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• LaThomas Demond Tucker, 27, Decatur; first-degree assault.
• Dwain Evans Turner Jr., 27, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Fletcher Turney Jr., 64, Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property.
• Kevin William Wallace, 36, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; two counts possession of a controlled substance.
• Gatlyn Christopher Walls, 26, Decatur; three counts of third-degree assault, third-degree escape.
• Derrick Dewayne Watson, 53, Decatur; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, third-degree theft.
• Coy William Willard, 24, Lacey’s Spring; third-degree theft.
• Tyreik Nathaniel Wilson, 27, Eva; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Jerry Wayne Wood, 63, Falkville; two counts sex abuse of child under the age of 12.
• Remington Alexander Wood, 26, Eva; failure to register as a sex offender, quarterly or a move.
• Anthony Brandon Woods, 48, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Stephen Christopher Wren, 48, Decatur; four counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree theft.
• Carol Lyn Young, 43, Toney; trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Stacy Jean Youngblood, 46, Lacey’s Spring; trafficking in controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
— Michael Wetzel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.