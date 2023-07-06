The Morgan County Health Department is building an annex for treating infectious diseases after the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the need for it, and county commissioners designated $110,000 last week for furnishing the new space.
The money provided by the Morgan Commission will come from its American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Judy Smith, northern district administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said the pandemic illuminated shortcomings in medical readiness.
“The presence of the COVID pandemic over the course of the prior three and a half years readily revealed to Morgan County, to this state, and equally to this nation the vulnerability of our population to any rampant and underdeveloped control of a virulent disease outbreak,” she said. “Equally so was weaknesses of public health capability, staffing and response revealed.”
Although COVID’s prevalence has decreased, Smith said, there are still other diseases that keep ADPH alert.
Smith said these diseases “continue to alert public health officials to the critical need and responsibility for vigilant control and response activities in their role and responsibility to protect their populaces.”
In reaction to this, Smith said, they are developing a 2,580-square-foot annex that will be attached to the Morgan County Health Department, which was built in 2017. The health department is located at 3821 U.S. 31 S. in Decatur. Smith said construction on the annex started about eight months ago.
She said officials determined an annex at the Morgan County Health Department's existing facility was preferable to putting infectious disease services at another location.
“An alternate facility or alternate land was revealed to be much more costly and without comparable access for public convenience nor the ready availability of supplemental resources within the current/existent facility.”
Smith said COVID made officials realize they did not have the room to accommodate infectious disease staff at the existing facility.
“The horrendous impact of the pandemic demanded the addition of response team personnel critical to this response — most notably infectious disease investigators, infectious prevention and control medical staff, data collection staff and related workroom and storage space,” she said. “This need prompted the capital expansion activity for the annex addition to accommodate this minimum staff of 10 infectious disease personnel and resultant activities.”
Smith said the expansion will include a paved looped drive. It will be utilized, she said, as a drive-thru for infectious disease testing and treatment such as vaccinations and/or medication dispensing.
Commissioners approved using ARPA funds for outfitting and furnishing the annex.
“It was to buy them some equipment and lab tables and some office chairs and desks and stuff like that,” Commission Chairman Ray Long said. “That was something we could help them with, with ARPA money.”
Smith said the funds will also provide medical supplies and four exam beds.
“It’s actually a state (agency), but it’s the Morgan County Health Department,” Long said. “We appropriate funds to them, too, in our county general fund budget; been doing that for years.”
Smith said the health department received a federal Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity grant for the $1.2 million addition.
“Supposed to be completed no later than the end of this year,” she said. “Somewhere between October and December.”
