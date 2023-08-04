A 19-year-old corrections officer at the Morgan County Jail was arrested Wednesday and charged with promoting prison contraband, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Bobby Ray Simmons, of Hartselle, posted a $2,500 bond and was released the day of his arrest, according to court records. The offense, which did not involve drugs, is a Class B misdemeanor.
Over the two weeks before the arrest Agent Jerald Jenkins of the Sheriff's Office had received information from jail staff that Simmons might be bringing contraband into the jail for an inmate, according to an affidavit Jenkins filed in Morgan County District Court. Jenkins said he approached Simmons, who denied the allegations.
A jail sergeant, who had received information that Simmons was coordinating contraband transactions over social media, on Wednesday asked Simmons if she could could look at his phone and he gave his consent, according to the affidavit.
"While she was going through his phone she found text messages between him and another individual talking about bringing in illegal contraband into the Morgan County Jail," Jenkins said in the affidavit.
When interviewed, Simmons said he brought contraband into the jail once, about a month before. He said he was paid $100 to take into the jail a vape pen, teeth-cleaning wipes and "two pieces of paper which had nicotine sprayed on it," according to the affidavit.
"Simmons also stated that he was well aware that what he did was wrong," Jenkins wrote.
Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett in a statement said the jail has about 750 inmates and the Sheriff's Office works hard to keep contraband out of the facility.
"When discovered, we will not hesitate to investigate and arrest those involved," he said. "Sadly, these actions will overshadow the good work and positive contributions that our corrections officers make every day. It is a tough job in a hard environment."
