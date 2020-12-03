Alabama troopers saw nearly a 30% decrease in traffic fatalities during the extended Thanksgiving travel period, investigating eight traffic-related deaths, including one in Morgan County, compared to 11 in the same period in 2019.
“Investigating three fewer traffic deaths this past weekend is certainly an achievement, however, we are continuously striving to reach the point to where we celebrate a holiday weekend without any loss of life,” said Hal Taylor, secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The Thanksgiving travel period began at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 25 and ended at midnight on Sunday and, during that period, fatal traffic crashes occurred in Morgan, Colbert, Coosa, Jefferson, Russell, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties, with one pedestrian and a motorcyclist among the eight people killed, according to ALEA.
In Morgan County, Bartolo Diaz-Hidalgo, 26, of Lacey’s Spring, was killed in a one-vehicle crash at 9:50 p.m. Nov. 25, according to trooper Brandon Bailey. The Jeep Cherokee he was driving ran off the roadway, overturned and hit a private gravel driveway, and Diaz-Hidalgo was pronounced dead at the scene, Bailey said. A passenger had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to Bailey, speed was determined to be a contributing factor to the wreck, which occurred on U.S. 231 near Apple Grove Road, about 16 miles west of Somerville.
Of the six who were killed while traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts, three were not wearing them at the time of the crash.
According to ALEA, 118 troopers have been hired since Jan. 1 and the agency graduated one of the largest classes in recent history on Nov. 4, adding 52 new troopers throughout the state.
