LACEY’S SPRING — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Dec. 16 on the charge of electronic solicitation of a child.
The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division attempted to arrest Cecil Anthony West, 57, at his home on Alabama 36 East but he was not home at the time. Shortly afterward, investigators located him traveling in a vehicle on Alabama 36 near East Upper River Road.
The charges against West stem from an investigation that began on Nov. 7 and involved a child under 12 years old.
He was arrested and booked into the Morgan County jail with bail set at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.