The Morgan County school board will vote today on an interim superintendent to lead the school system after Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. leaves June 30.
Hopkins was selected last month to be the next director of schools for the Fayetteville, Tennessee, school system. He will start in Fayetteville on July 1.
The board meets today at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting will be livestreamed at morgank12.org/live. Chairman John Holley confirmed the board will vote on an interim superintendent candidate, but he declined to say whether it will be an outside hire or someone from within Morgan County Schools.
“We will also start the process for finding somebody to appoint, to fill out the rest of (Hopkins’) term,” Holley said. “I have been working with an attorney and we have a timeline in place and a process for anybody that’s interested in the position to apply.”
If the motion to hire an interim superintendent passes, Hopkins said that person would start on July 1. He said the board will likely vote on the process by which they will select his permanent replacement at today’s meeting.
As to whether the board will use a search farm or other means of recruiting a permanent superintendent, Holley said, "Right now the plan I will present is to announce the position according to the legal statutes and use our attorney to help with the search." He said more specific details will be decided at the board meeting.
“Someone will need to be the superintendent on July 1,” Hopkins said. “You can’t have personnel recommendations and those things without a superintendent.”
Julie Clausen, chairwoman of the Morgan County Republican Party Executive Committee, said it's up to the school board to hire a superintendent to fill out the remainder of Hopkins’ term, which expires in November 2022. She said if the board is unable to find a replacement, State School Superintendent Eric Mackey would appoint a successor.
Hopkins, 53, was elected to his third four-year term as superintendent in 2018 and earns $145,600 annually. A 1985 graduate of Falkville High School, Hopkins has more than 30 years in education as a teacher, principal and superintendent in Morgan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.