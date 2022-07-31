Decatur City and Morgan County school systems expect to have all vacant teacher positions filled by the time classes start.
Morgan County Schools Deputy Superintendent Tracie Turrentine and Jeremy Childers, the director of career and technical education/workforce development for the county, said the system has continued to attract quality teachers despite a nationwide teacher shortage.
They said last week that the school system has three certified positions vacant and they should be filled by the time students report Aug. 8.
“With about 60 new teachers coming in, about half of them are coming from other systems,” said Turrentine, who is the Republican nominee to be the system's next superintendent and has no Democratic opposition in November. She said teacher pay hikes of 4% and incentives for science and math teachers are keeping people in education longer.
She said additional safety measures will be in place when classes start Aug. 8 following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this year.
“Uvalde showed us a lot. We now have 10 school resource officers, and we have SRO leadership that we haven’t had in the past,” she said. “We are keeping all exterior doors closed. We want the kids to feel comfortable coming to school. We don’t want it to look like a prison. We want it to feel like a safe place to learn and where kids want to come.
"Every office is a buzz-in system. All of the SROs have access to all schools. We are in a much better place to react than we were last year. If (a gunman or suspect) can’t get past a locked door, they get frustrated and move on. We’ll keep our doors locked and do not prop them open.”
Meanwhile, Childers said north Alabama's strong economy helps the county system continue to attract quality teachers.
“We’re blessed with the economy we have here. We’re isolated from some of the things going on around the nation,” he said. “We have a lot of people moving into the area.”
He said the number of teacher applicants is down but not as bad as in some other places. He said some teaching positions a few years ago might attract 20 or more applicants but now the same job might attract five candidates.
“The people who are willing to handle extracurriculars are kind of going down, but right now we’re good," Childers said. "We haven’t lost any programs or had to shut them down because of the lack of participation from teachers.”
He said the system increased supplement pay 25% last spring. “We want to make our jobs attractive,” he said.
In Decatur City Schools, Superintendent Michael Douglas said his district should have certified positions filled by the time students report Aug. 10.
Douglas said there are not as many teacher candidates as there used to be because “teachers are retiring and not as many are going into the profession. For example, statewide when you have 8,000 teachers retire or resign and you only have 1,000 coming out of the colleges, the bodies aren’t there.”
He said the teacher staffing shortage is just like any other profession.
“I think it’s like any other job market. Right now, it’s tough, it’s not unique to just education," he said. "There’s a job shortage of carpenters, electricians, everything else. I do think that the last two years it’s been difficult on teachers, dealing with COVID, dealing with the masks … that’s probably (exacerbated the issue).
"But the issue of teachers not going into education at the colleges, that’s been going on for the last seven, eight, nine, 10 years. And that’s why I think the state did a really good job of raising salaries to make it more appealing for people to go into education.”
David Kross, principal at Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary School, said it is important to support teachers inside and outside of the classroom.
“We’re just doing our best to work with them to make them feel comfortable and confident in teaching children. We have five major expectations (for teachers) in Decatur. Bell-to-bell instruction is one of them. We need to give them the support they need to teach kids consistently and the best they can.
"So, we have math coaches, we have reading coaches, and we have a lot of programs to help us to do that. We don’t want them to feel like they’re isolated on the island.”
