Two new principals were hired in the Morgan County school system during a board meeting Thursday evening.
Kevin Serrett was promoted from assistant principal to principal at Brewer High after former principal Robby Elliott was selected to serve as superintendent of Morgan County Schools.
Chad Summerford was promoted to principal at Falkville Elementary. He previously worked as a teacher at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.