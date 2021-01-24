During her second year at Lacey’s Spring School, Sallye Swafford was able to teach the same group of students for the fourth and fifth grades through a practice called “looping,”
“That class still holds my heart,” said Swafford, who’s in her 15th year of teaching, with the past four of those years at Lacey’s Spring.
Several students had lost a parent or primary caregiver and, during the fall, the class started a writing unit of personal narratives and were asked to write about something that changed their life.
“A student who had been very quiet and hadn’t made a lot of friends wrote about losing his dad,” Swafford recalled. He chose to share what he had written and soon a few more students shared similar stories.
“They found that they weren’t alone, and great friendships emerged,” Swafford said. “They also found a purpose for writing. Moments like that, when you see a child transform socially, emotionally and academically, are what make it all worth it.”
Swafford, of Hartselle, was recognized last week by Morgan County Schools as the system's Elementary Teacher of the Year. Ashley Boyd, of Somerville, a seventh and eighth grade math teacher at Cotaco School, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year. Jackie Huskey, who is in his 19th year as a custodian at Union Hill School, was honored as the school system’s Staff Member of the Year.
“They are all extremely committed to their schools and their students,” said Patrick Patterson, the district’s director of secondary education, who is the chairman of the committee that selected the district-level winners. “It makes me proud to work with such amazing people.”
The teachers’ applications that were submitted for the district recognition will be submitted to the Alabama State Department of Education as part of the 2021-2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year program.
After surprise announcements of the awards Tuesday, Swafford, Boyd and Huskey were picked up at their schools and received gifts, a limousine ride to the system’s central office for a catered lunch and the rest of the day off.
Swafford, 45, a Falkville High graduate, said she developed a “love of learning and teaching” from her mother, who taught at least 35 years in Morgan County.
“They’re so eager to learn,” she said, explaining why she enjoys teaching elementary-age children. “Their minds are little sponges, and they enjoy being there. They also have a great sense of humor and they teach me as much as I teach them.”
Swafford also taught at an inner-city charter school in St. Paul, Minnesota, a school in the Minneapolis suburbs, an inner-city school in St. Louis and at Harvest Elementary in Madison County.
This school year, Swafford has 24 in-person students and five others learning from home, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely difficult this year,” she said. “(The students) don’t get to work together through cooperative learning as much, but they do enjoy getting to use their Chromebooks.”
Swafford’s principal, Matt Adams, said she works tirelessly for her students and is a vibrant, supportive part of the school’s staff. “Her skill in the classroom is unparalleled, but her ability to build relationships with her students is the quality that truly sets her apart in her field,” he said in a letter of recommendation.
Boyd: Career rewarding
Boyd, 38, a Brewer High graduate, has been a teacher for 15 years, the past eight of those at Cotaco. She previously taught at Albertville High, Arab Junior High and Priceville High.
Her father, Jimmy Scott, was an educator for 37 years at Cotaco, including serving as the principal before Boyd transferred there.
“When I was growing up, I did not have any intention of teaching,” Boyd said. But over the years as a student, “I had several coaches and teachers who invested in me and encouraged me,” she said. “The combination of my dad’s influence and the other teacher influences led me to choose to be a teacher.”
Although it can be a challenging ad emotionally demanding job, Boyd said it’s been a rewarding career, “being able to help students learn math skills and other life skills they need.”
The step-parent of a former student said Boyd made a lasting impression as a teacher and middle school basketball coach.
“The greatest compliment of her impact on my child’s life is that my child now wants to be a mathematics teacher so she can help others as Mrs. Boyd has helped her,” wrote Emily Chu.
Dedicated custodian
Huskey, a 60-year-old Atlanta native, now works at the same school he attended for the first through fifth grades. He was working in the construction field when he was hired as a custodian and, during his tenure at Union Hill, he also coached football for nine years.
Janice Vest, a counselor at the school, said Huskey always has a good attitude and happy disposition.
“He brightens the day for everyone he comes in contact with,” Vest said in a recommendation letter. “Jackie will stay until the job is complete and has stood the test of time during the COVID outbreak this year,” sanitizing the school to make sure children are safe, she said.
Huskey describes the Union Hill staff as being “like family. Everybody cares for one another.”
When a student asked him if he enjoys his job, “I said I like working here because of y’all,” Huskey said. “They are precious kids.”
