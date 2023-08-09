On the first day back to school Tuesday, 6-year-old Brooklyn Collins screamed her friend’s name and ran to catch up with him to enter the doors together as she began first grade at West Morgan Elementary.
Collins said she was both nervous and excited for her first day as a first grader. She said she was looking forward to being in her teacher’s class.
“The other day I met my teacher,” she said. “She’s really nice. And I’m sitting with all girls now.”
Collins’ mother, Amanda Lowe, 44, has three children but only Collins is school age. Lowe said there was one main reason she was excited for Collins to start school back.
“I’m ready for her to get back into a routine,” Lowe said. “(During summer) we kind of get out of the routine, sleeping in, staying up late. It’ll be nice to get back to normal.”
Students in Morgan County Schools began the new academic year Tuesday. Hartselle, Decatur and Limestone County schools began classes last week. All local systems will have begun the school year by Wednesday when the Athens and Lawrence County systems start classes.
Lowe said returning to a routine isn't the only reason she's happy her daughter is back at school.
“Just getting her back into learning and being with her friends” is important, Lowe said.
Lowe said she was not nervous for Collins.
“She’s talkative, she’s so outgoing,” she said.
The sidewalks leading to West Morgan Elementary's doors were covered in chalk art with positive and encouraging sayings. They included: “Leave footprints of love and kindness wherever you go” with a chalk heart, “Stay positive, work hard and make it happen” with a chalk smiley face, “Bee kind” with a chalk bumblebee, and “Have a great year” underneath a chalk rainbow.
“(West Morgan High School) varsity cheerleaders come over every year and do the welcome back messages for our students,” West Morgan Elementary Principal Becky Burt said. “It’s just bright and colorful and a positive thing for the children to see.”
There were also signs in two locations that said, “Welcome Back to WMES” in large, colorful letters placed by the parent teacher organization.
“They did it in two locations so that the kids in the car rider line could see it as well as the children that came in on the buses,” Burt said.
Jeyro Renoj, a 6-year-old kindergartener, said he felt good about the first day of school, as he got out of his dad’s vehicle, because he was prepared.
“I draw my name,” he said.
Renoj said he was also nervous but said he was looking forward to being in his teacher’s class.
“She’s just going to be great to me,” he said. “We’re going to do something real good (in class Tuesday).”
Tonya Swoopes, 42, teaches pre-K and has been at West Morgan Elementary for all six years of her career.
“I’m so excited, but a little nervous just like the kids, but I’m super excited,” she said. “The new babies and getting to see their faces light up when they see us and familiar faces again. I’m just excited about the new group, teaching them and seeing that light bulb come on.”
Swoopes said her nervousness comes from the fact that she has a new group of kids.
“Just like them, I have to learn them and their wants and their needs and being able to just be the best me I can be for them,” she said.
Swoopes said she is familiar with some of her new students’ families because she taught their siblings.
“They’ll do an all-about-me sheet today so they can draw and color themselves on their first day. … We’ll read ‘Our Class is a Family’ book to let them know we are one big family here at West Morgan,” she said. “We put their pictures up everywhere on their lockers and all, so they know that this is their space.”
John Cieski, an 8-year-old second grader, walked along the path toward the building’s doors and over the inspirational chalk art. He said he was excited because he had a gift for his teacher.
“I’m going to give my teacher M&M’s because she loves M&M’s,” Cieski said.
Cieski said he mainly hoped they would work on his favorite subject in class on Tuesday.
“(I want to) do math, because I love to do math,” he said. “I think we can play on the playground or play in the gym.”
Burt, 57, has spent her entire 34-year career at West Morgan Elementary and has been the principal for the last eight years. Along with her teachers and students, she was also excited to be starting back Tuesday.
“I think it’s great, the anticipation building up to it; we have a good vibe in the school this year, a positive feel with what’s going on in our building,” Burt said. “It’s a lot like Christmas. You build and build and then the first day’s here; it’s a lot like the anticipation of Christmas.”
This school year is the first time fourth graders are now at West Morgan Middle School instead of at the elementary.
“We’ve lost our fourth graders to the middle school due to tremendous growth and it’s sad to see those students go,” Burt said. “We had every available space last year filled and this year we have been able to spread out some.”
A new West Morgan High School was built, and West Morgan Middle moved into the old high school building. Because of this, Burt said she is somewhat nervous about starting this school year.
“With the addition of the new high school we had to change our bus routes and our traffic routes,” she said. “That’s something we’re going to have to work on a little bit to make sure we have that flowing smoothly.”
Tuesday morning as classes started, Burt said she felt everything had been successful thus far. She said they would not hold an assembly on the first day.
“We use that as a settling in time for teachers to get to know their new students and don’t want to disrupt the routine a whole lot,” Burt said. “The assistant principal and I will visit each classroom and talk with them and welcome them back. We try to make it more personable instead of in a whole group so that we can build those relationships with the students in their classroom.”
Burt said this year she has 43 teachers with no vacant positions and 503 students, including pre-K.
“With us losing our fourth grade class this year we lost 98 students. If we had that grade level back, we would still have about the same (number of students as last school year),” she said. “We have approximately 20 to 22 students in each classroom.”
