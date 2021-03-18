Morgan County Schools, which had previously announced a two-hour delay, will instead be virtual-only today.
The system switched to remote instruction due to many impassable roads throughout the county caused by flooding from heavy rains Wednesday.
All school campuses and offices will be closed today.
Lawrence and Limestone county schools are on a two-hour delay today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.