A 30% increase in Morgan County COVID-19 cases since Thursday has an Alabama Department of Public Health administrator concerned, and a hospital official warned more north Alabama cases are likely if a stay-at-home order is eased today.
Morgan County had 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday evening, up from 50 Thursday.
"I like had a stroke when I saw the numbers," Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, said Monday.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Gov. Kay Ivey and members of Ivey’s coronavirus task force are holding a news conference today at 11 a.m. to discuss the future of the stay-at-home order that took effect April 4 and expires Thursday.
Smith said she’s worried a relaxation of the stay-at-home order will give people the impression the crisis is over. She said the jump in Morgan County’s numbers suggests people need to be more cautious about social distancing, hand-washing and wearing face coverings or masks. People with no symptoms can infect others, she said.
"People need to assume they're at risk no matter where they go," Smith said. "You need to assume that you have it and that you could potentially give it to other people. You need to assume that other people have it and they could potentially give it to you."
David Spillers, head of Huntsville Hospital Health System, on Monday said any reopening of the economy is like to cause an increase in new cases. The hospital system includes Decatur Morgan Hospital and Athens-Limestone Hospital.
He said he is “anticipating that there will be some spikes,” although his expectation is the spike will be of a size that can be managed by the system’s hospitals. “Today when I think of a spike I see a different number. I see us going from four in-patients to 25 or 30 in-patients. We can manage 25-30 patients.”
His fear, however, is that the coronavirus will infect a large number of people.
“If we have a nursing home or assisted living facility or a company that has a bad outbreak and it’s in a population that’s very vulnerable and it ends up being a situation where there are 100, 150, 200 in-patients, then I think we’re going to have to back up and look at what we’re doing other than taking care of those patients.”
Dr. Rachael Lee, an epidemiologist at UAB Hospital, shares Spillers’ concern.
“We are still continuing to see new cases of COVID-19 every single day. So if we open too soon — and there are still new cases circulating even when we have stay-at-home orders — then that could potentially go up,” Lee said Monday.
Spillers said the Huntsville Hospital Health System has tested more than 10,000 people in north Alabama, and 2.9% of those tests have come back positive for the new coronavirus.
Spillers said the hospital system made recommendations to Ivey and Harris as to how any relaxation of the stay-at-home order should be handled.
“We recommended that employers do temperature checks and make sure that they communicate with their employees that if they have any symptoms, don’t come in. They need to be doing temperature checks regularly and they need to mask their employees,” Spillers said.
Spillers said the good news is that many hospitalized COVID-19 patients are recovering.
“Patients are getting well and going home. Huntsville Hospital Health System has discharged over 50 patients, who were in-patients, that have gone home and recovered from the disease,” Spillers said.
Elective procedures
Spillers said he expects a revised health order to allow hospitals to resume elective procedures, but he warned people who had such procedures delayed not to expect immediate scheduling.
“That’s not something you just turn back on at a hospital and all of the sudden everybody shows up and you start getting procedures done,” he said.
People who had received insurance precertification for a procedure may have to go through that process again, and people who had pre-admission tests will need to be retested.
Also, he said, a prerequisite to many elective surgeries and other procedures will be COVID-19 testing.
Procedures at all hospitals in the Huntsville Hospital Health System will be aimed at avoiding spread of the coronavirus.
“It will be different than it was pre-COVID,” he said. “We’re going to limit the number of people that can come into the facility with a patient. We’ll probably ask people to wait in their cars or somewhere else and we’ll call them when people are done with the procedure. … Visitors will have to wear masks. Patients will probably be asked to wear masks until they’re in their procedure.”
Marshall County
With 310 confirmed cases and five deaths, Marshall County — which borders Morgan County — has been the hardest hit county in north Alabama. It has a population of about 97,000.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said he worries that people who work in Marshall County and live in Decatur are contributing to the jump in Morgan County cases.
“I’m curious where all these new cases are coming from,” he said, but ADPH “won’t share anything with us.”
Bowling said poultry processors in Marshall County have in the past transported workers between a plant there and Decatur, and it’s his understanding that practice is continuing. The Daily has been unable to confirm whether the practice is ongoing, as some poultry processors in Marshall County have declined to return phone calls.
Wayne Farms has made statements about its plant in Marshall County that’s been hard hit by the virus. Spokesman Frank Singleton said the company does not transport workers to the plant. Wayne Farms also has operations in Decatur.
In Albertville, Singleton said last week, “we’ve decreased production at that plant to accommodate for employee absences during this time, which allows us to also increase distancing between employees. We’ve also installed workstation dividers, required (personal protective equipment),” and taken other steps to minimize the spread.
In guidelines for poultry processors released Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that the risk of COVID-19 transmission is enhanced due to "a common practice at some workplaces of sharing transportation such as ride-share vans, car pools, and public transportation."
Marshall Medical Centers are part of the Huntsville Hospital Health System, and Spillers said he’s concerned about the increasing number of cases there. He noted, however, that most of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients in that county are not poultry workers, but are from an assisted living facility.
“We know for a fact that there are certain segments of Marshall County that tend not to want to go to the hospital. They want to work it off. They want to go to work every day. They want to collect their check, they want to provide for their family, and they never felt like getting sick was a good reason to go home,” Spillers said. “Now we have to convince them, ‘No, when you’re sick, not only do you have to go home, you need to go home and isolate.’ ”
