Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force found two grams of heroin, marijuana and firearms in a search last week at a Decatur residence, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
The agents had executed a search warrant at the residence in the 900 block of Bird Spring Road after investigating Timothy Jackson Knowlton IV, 22, of Decatur, for the distribution of heroin and marijuana, the office said in a release. During the search, agents recovered more than two grams of heroin, a quantity of marijuana and numerous firearms, the office said.
Knowlton was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-heroin, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, with his bail set at $7,800, the office said.
Aaron Patrick Roets, 19, of Hartselle, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house, with bail set at $25,600, according to the office.
