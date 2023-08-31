The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office faces its highest deputy shortage in years as law enforcement agencies nationwide struggle to recruit.
“We are short probably 13 to 15 in the jail and nine on the road,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett. “We’ve never been this low on the deputy side since I’ve been here in four and a half years.”
Morgan County employs 60 deputies, including school resource officers (SROs), and 105 corrections officers at Morgan County Jail, according to Puckett. All of the SRO positions are filled, pending one officer’s background check.
According to a recent survey by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), 78% of law enforcement agencies surveyed reported having difficulty in recruiting qualified candidates. Fifty percent reported changing agency policies in order to increase their chances of gaining qualified applicants. Twenty-five percent reported having to reduce or eliminate services, units or positions due to staffing difficulties.
“There’s no law enforcement agency that I’m aware of that’s fully staffed,” said Puckett. “It’s just the times.”
Puckett anticipates it will take some time before staffing levels return to normal in an employee-favored labor marketplace.
“I think we’re going to be struggling for a long time, just because I don’t see the workforce in the community (increasing),” he said. “You still see help wanted signs in almost every place you go.”
Puckett said a cultural shift is also partly to blame for his staffing woes.
“When I started in law enforcement, you didn’t leave,” he said. “Whoever hired you — you stayed there. Today’s workforce isn’t so loyal to that.”
Younger employees are less likely to stay with a single agency, as moving from job to job is more common among millennials and Gen Z, according to the IACP. The association also says many young people view law enforcement differently than their parents in the wake of high-profile use-of-force incidents.
According to the Police Executive Research Forum, law enforcement agencies are losing employees faster than they can hire new ones. A 2022 survey of 163 law enforcement agencies across the country showed nearly 50% more resignations in 2022 than in 2019.
Sometimes employees leave for a different agency. One Morgan County deputy will be leaving for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency after they offered him greater pay, Puckett said.
“It’s hard to combat that with what we pay,” Puckett said. “There’s a lot of different reasons why deputies leave. I don’t know that money is the silver bullet.”
Morgan County deputies start at $20.40 per hour.
“We are competitive,” Puckett said. “We’re not necessarily competitive with Decatur (Police Department). Should we pay more? Absolutely we should pay more. But can we pay more? No, we can’t right now. Not with our budget.”
Puckett said, while higher pay would help, there are other factors that go into recruiting and retaining deputies.
“Supervision, opportunity, being able to move around within the agency, the opportunity to move up … . I think those are what people want,” he said. “We’re trying to do better at that as well, to give more opportunity. We do attract some certified officers because of that.”
The IACP survey found inter-agency competition to be a factor in the recruitment crisis.
“Agencies in regions where multiple law enforcement agencies are geographically close often find themselves in fierce competition to attract and secure the best candidates in the area,” according to the IACP.
Puckett said he is thankful for the sacrifices of his deputies and corrections officers who have had to work overtime to pick up the slack left by lagging recruitment.
“The shortage does affect the operations as far as manpower,” he said. “However, we are still answering all of our calls. The bottom line is, we still get the job done. It’s maybe not as quick as it should be when you’re around two deputies short per shift.”
Deputies are reluctant to take vacation or sick days and leave their comrades short on patrol shift, according to Puckett.
A shortage of deputies can also affect the community. According to the IACP, burned out and overworked law enforcement officers as well as longer wait times for calls for service threaten a community’s quality of life.
Part-time deputies are helping to mitigate the strain on the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Puckett said the part-time positions will only be kept as long as they have full-time positions unfilled.
“We try recruiting, we try going to fairs to get the younger groups involved,” Puckett said. “We’re somewhat successful through corrections, because we can hire at 18 to 19 (years old) in the jail.”
Puckett said he prefers hiring deputies from the pool of corrections officers when possible, as those recruits already have a proven work history with the Sheriff’s Office.
“For me, it’s not about warm bodies,” he said. “It’s about the right warm body. We still need to hire the right person. We still turn people away, because it’s an important job and it’s a dangerous job, and our citizens depend on us for their protection.”
Some agencies have relaxed qualification policies in order to increase recruitment, according to the IACP. For example, many now allow candidates to have visible tattoos. Others no longer outright disqualify candidates for certain instances of past drug use.
The IACP also suggests that material perks other than increased pay can help with retention, such as allowing officers to take their patrol vehicles home, offering a clothing allowance, or providing casual uniform options.
“The workforce is just not available right now, and I think it’s going to take some time for that to turn around,” Puckett said. Still, he expects most of his deputy positions will be filled by this time next year.
As for the corrections officers, that’s a different story.
“I’m convinced we’ll never fill the positions in the jail, because it’s just hard to fill that,” he said. “It’s one of those positions where you've got to be called to do it.”
