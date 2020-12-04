A Morgan County sheriff’s deputy attacked by a bull in August was undergoing surgery today for a small intestine transplant at Ohio’s Cleveland Clinic.
The 26-year-old Caleb Brooks, of Somerville, sustained the injury while feeding a bull on his farm. Brooks underwent surgery then to remove his small intestine and a portion of his large intestine.
In a Facebook post Friday morning, Brooks’ wife, Madeline Brooks, wrote, “The OR nurse just called to let me know that they started Caleb’s surgery around 6:45 a.m. and that he was doing great. Originally, we were told his surgery would be 12+ hours, but she said since he is only receiving one organ, it shouldn’t take that long.”
Keep up with Brooks on the Our Journey #Praying4Brooks on Facebook.
