The Morgan County Commission could receive $595,000 in federal funds in fiscal 2024 for public safety equipment for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Ray Long, Morgan County Commission chairman, said the commission applied for the funding several months ago.
“It’s for the sheriff’s department to purchase four cars and some training equipment and I think some body cameras,” he said. “It was all for the sheriff’s department; we’re trying to help them out.”
In a statement, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said he has included a total of $94.91 million in "congressionally directed spending projects," also referred to as earmarks, for 26 Alabama counties in the appropriations bill that will be voted on at a later date. The Morgan County Commission could receive $595,000.
“It’s earmarked funds that we applied for several months ago,” Long said. “That’s what we put in for so (Tuberville) got it all.”
Sen. Tuberville’s press secretary, Hannah Edding, said each entity had to go through an application process.
“On the local entity side, they had to fill out all of this stuff through our office outlining the amount of money they needed, breaking it down by how they would use it, what they needed it for,” she said.
Edding said the funds must be used in a way that is consistent with the request.
"While there is wiggle room in what type of law enforcement equipment that could be purchased using the funds, it would have to go toward new equipment and not something unrelated," she said.
Redstone Arsenal could receive $19.7 million in funding.
“A lot of the requests … probably went to the Arsenal or local law enforcement entities because we got a lot of those requests,” Edding said. “That was one of the senator’s priorities was strengthening our law enforcement, in our rural areas especially.”
Edding said the funds have been included in the appropriations bill, but that bill still has to pass.
“They’re included in the package; those packages of course will be voted on here in the coming months,” she said. “They will have to be approved in the greater appropriations package for those funds to be disbursed. … I feel confident that that will happen but there’s no checks flowing out at the moment.”
Edding said even if the appropriations bill passes, there is currently no timeline for when funds would be distributed.
“We’re out of session right now until Sept. 5 and so no action will be taken until then,” she said. “We’ve had bills passed as early as September; we’ve had bills passed as late as December. It’ll really be dependent on when they pass it.”
Edding said, although the funding is not currently being distributed, it is getting closer to happening.
“We’re one step closer to getting ... this other additional cars or equipment for our local law enforcement,” Edding said.
